Roger Federer Launches Global Tennis Event ‘Around the World’ in Shanghai with UNIQLO

Roger Federer, the global brand ambassador for UNIQLO, kicked off the second stop of the “Around the World with Roger Federer” series in Shanghai on October 18th. The event, which took place at the Tianhou Palace, featured tennis courses conducted by Federer himself and aimed to inspire young tennis enthusiasts with a passion for art, tennis, and cultural integration.

The “Around the World with Roger Federer” series is part of UNIQLO’s “Future Generation Development Plan,” a project designed to connect the brand and Federer with people from all walks of life in major cities around the world. The focus is on supporting and nurturing the younger generation. By bringing tennis lessons to young tennis enthusiasts in Shanghai and engaging with China‘s young cultural and artistic community, Federer hopes to foster a love for tennis among more people.

Participants of the tennis lessons and onlookers had the rare opportunity to interact with one of tennis history’s greatest players up close. After the teaching session, Federer engaged with the young tennis enthusiasts, sharing his experiences and insights from his professional career and development in various fields. His elegant style and tennis spirit inspired the future stars present to explore greater possibilities in life.

Speaking at the event, Federer expressed his excitement to be in Shanghai and praised the city as one of the most exciting in the world. He stated his enjoyment in passing on his experience and knowledge to the younger generation, hoping that the event would help participants develop their tennis skills.

The event also showcased the fusion of art, tennis, and culture. Notable artist Zhu Jingyi created a unique calligraphy artwork on the spot, with Federer joining in to express his vision for the future. This collaborative piece, symbolizing everyone’s imagination for the future, will be presented as a gift to the city and the younger generation.

In addition to inspiring young tennis enthusiasts, UNIQLO also demonstrated its commitment to supporting youth tennis education and development. Through the “Around the World with Roger Federer” event, the company will donate tennis facilities to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, thereby fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

John C. Jay, the global creative president of UNIQLO’s parent company, Fast Retailing Group, delivered a speech at the event, expressing his gratitude for the enthusiastic response from the audience and young tennis enthusiasts. He emphasized Roger’s genuine love for the city and acknowledged the importance of the event to everyone involved.

UNIQLO’s “Future Generation Development Plan” will continue to support the growth of young people through various projects. The program, set to launch in November 2022, will involve collaborations with global brand ambassadors, top athletes, and organizations from different fields. Through interactions with these accomplished individuals, young people will receive guidance on how to create a forward-looking and empowered future. They will also have the opportunity to participate in social projects combining sports coaching with sustainable development courses, preparing them to become future leaders in sustainability.

Overall, the “Around the World with Roger Federer” event in Shanghai showcased the power of sport, art, and culture in inspiring and nurturing the younger generation. UNIQLO’s dedication to supporting youth development, combined with Federer’s influence and passion for tennis, promises a bright future for aspiring tennis players and individuals striving for a sustainable future.

