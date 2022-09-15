Home Sports Roger Federer, the story of a genius: one time to win, one time to finish
Roger Federer, the story of a genius: one time to win, one time to finish

Roger Federer, the story of a genius: one time to win, one time to finish

Roger Federer retires, the Laver Cup on 23-25 ​​September in London will be his last official tournament. News that was expected, sooner or later, but that comes suddenly. Roger, who turned 41 in August and whose last official match dates back to the defeat in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year against Huber Hurkacz, had expressed his desire to play again in 2023, but the worsening of the problem in his right knee, where for three times he was operated on the meniscus, he advised him to desist. We won’t even see him on the pitch in Basel, his city, where he was enrolled.

Barazzutti: “Like Federer, no one ever leaves an indelible mark”. Greetings from Wimbledon: “All we can say is thank you”

It is the end of an era, and of a career beyond description, which comes a few days after Serena Williams’ departure and which officially leaves tennis without the two characters who have marked it in recent years, and for always. «Next week’s Laver Cup will be my last ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course, but not in a Grand Slam or in the Tour », he wrote on Twitter, thanking all the fans, his wife Mirka and her staff.

«The last three years have presented me with many challenges in terms of injuries and surgery, I have worked hard to get back competitive. But I know my body has limits, and the message he’s been sending me lately is clear. I am 41 years old, I have played over 1500 games in over 24 years. Tennis has treated me with greater generosity than I ever imagined, and now I must admit that it is time to end my competitive career ».

