SRoger Schmidt initially put a personal milestone on the back burner. “I’m happy for Benfica and the fans. I have never experienced so much passion and love for football as here. It’s a dream for everyone,” said the “happy and proud” coach of Benfica Lisbon after the splendid 5-1 (2-0) win against FC Brugge and the associated entry into the Champions League quarter-finals. Schmidt is in the last eight for the first time – but he carefully downplays the hype surrounding him in Lisbon.

“I am what I am. I’m trying to just do it justice,” Schmidt said on Prime Video. The Portuguese record champions have only lost twice in 42 competitive games under the German coach, on Tuesday the Benfica Express rolled easily over Bruges in the round of 16 second leg. “We showed that we are a great team,” said Schmidt, who had already won the first leg 2-0 with his team.

Benfica, who are heading towards their first league title since 2019 under Schmidt, had already reached the last eight last year. Then it was over against the eventual finalists Liverpool FC – but this year the Portuguese are more capable. “We want to stay in this competition as long as possible,” said Schmidt, who became the twelfth German coach to reach the quarter-finals in the current format of the competition since it was introduced in the 2003/04 season – a record.

“We deserved the quarter-finals”

There are many guarantors for Lisbon’s high flight – above all attacker Goncalo Ramos (21). The Portuguese World Cup shooting star, who had already ousted Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in Qatar, scores at will and is already increasing his market value to unprecedented heights. “He’s not just a goalscorer. He’s showing at the moment that he’s a modern striker with all the skills you need,” Schmidt said of Ramos, who scored twice on Tuesday.

In Joao Mario (30), Benfica also has a late bloomer in good form in their own ranks, who, with his goal to make it 4-0 (71st), became the first player since the legendary Eusebio to score for Benfica in five consecutive European Cup games. “You can’t imagine in Germany what football means to the fans here. We’re just trying to make them proud and happy,” said Schmidt, who came to Lisbon from PSV Eindhoven last summer.

And these fans are also hungry for international success, in the Champions League Benfica never made it past the quarter-finals. The last international title was in 1962. This year the chance is greater than it has been for a long time, the draw for the next round will take place on March 17th. “We deserved to qualify for the quarter-finals,” said Schmidt in conclusion, emphasizing: “It’s a big day for all of us.”