«I penalties are taken by the goalkeeper. And the free-kicks from the edge, always him, the goalkeeper». It was February 15, 1997 when the coach of Sao Paulo in Brazil made this speech to the players before the match. A manager almost faints, the other ten players are amazed. The race starts and, after a while, there really is a free-kick from the edge. The opponents put themselves in the barrier when the San Paolo goalkeeper leaves his own goal and approaches the batting point. He has a short run-up and a precise shot starts which ends at the bottom of the bag.

It is the consecration for Rogerio Ceni, the goalscoring goalkeeper who, in his career, scored 131 goals (69 from penalties and 62 from free kicks).

Muricy Ramalho, his coach, explains: “I always saw Rogerio who trained more than anyone on free-kicks and then I decided that he would throw them himself.” Not only that, but it is Ceni himself who explains that he trains by taking 3,000 free-kicks a month. And to have shot 15,000 before doing so during a game. Let me be clear, the risk is very high. As long as the ball is cleared by the goalkeeper or the barrier and you find yourself exposed, without a goalkeeper. It happened in 2005 against Santos, when the opponents, after being rejected by the barrier, scored with only three passes. And in 2002 against Fluminense. Ceni scores the 4-2 goal from a free kick, but lingers in the celebrations. The opponents put the ball in midfield and set off a powerful shot, which went inside despite the intervention of a defender. However, they think at the San Paolo, it is always worth a try. Ceni, who was born in 1973, in 1984 moved with his family to Sinop, in Mato Grosso, and there he was hired as a reserve goalkeeper. After his career in the youth team, the turning point came in 1990 when, in the first championship match, the starting goalkeeper and his deputy were injured. It’s up to him (he’s just 17) to take the field. And, immediately after, saving a penalty. At the end of the season he moved to San Paolo where, by force, he had to start again as a reserve goalkeeper. He will never move from San Paolo, collecting, in 20 years, more than a thousand appearances. In fact, network number 100 dates back to March 2011, when Ceni was renamed Rogerio Cem, translated from the Portuguese “hundred”. That day he takes the field with the number 01 shirt, an inverted number 10 and when he plays match number 1116, breaking Pelè’s record with the same team, he will wear the number 10 shirt. competition is tougher and Ceni plays and wins the 2002 World Cup (in Japan and Korea) as third goalkeeper, without ever taking the field. A curious detail, Ceni also has an Italian passport (grandson of emigrants) but no team in our country has ever thought of signing him. “They tried from Spain and England – he says – but at that time the Brazilian currency was very strong and therefore the transfer would have been too expensive”. Last note: he only missed an eleven-metre kick, but who doesn’t make a mistake un rigore?