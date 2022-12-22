Primoz Roglic will ride the 2023 Giro d’Italia. “It’s a race that I love, but I haven’t won yet -. I’m still recovering from the operation, but by May I hope to be in good shape. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen” . His team, Jumbo-Visma, has just unveiled it in Amsterdam during the official presentation of the programmes. The Slovenian, 33 years old, is the 2021 Olympic time trial champion, winner of three editions of the Vuelta and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020, plus the Tirreno-Adriatico, Paris-Nice, Uae Tour, Dauphiné, Romandie and the Basque Country. He rode the Giro in 2016 (he won the Chianti time trial) and in 2019 he finished third behind Carapaz and Nibali, after dominating the first part: victory in the inaugural time trial in Bologna and five days in the pink jersey.