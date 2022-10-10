2022 will not be remembered by Primoz Roglic as one of his best years. To the triumphs at Paris-Nice and at the Dauphiné, the Slovenian’s season contrasted with retirements at the Tour de France and Vuelta di Spagna following two bad crashes. The accident in the fifth stage of the Grande Boucle, in the stage of the Arenberg cobblestones, was the worst for the Jumbo-Visma champion: the after-effects of the dislocation on his left shoulder forced him to undergo surgery today. And the recovery times aren’t short.

Roglic, 32, made his decision known the day before the operation, during an intervention on the radio program Val 202: “I dislocated this shoulder several times. I don’t think it’s a secret. For this reason, now I cannot postpone the surgery ”. The three-time king of the Vuelta between 2019 and 2021 confides: “I have reached the limit, it is time to listen to the advice of the doctors in order to solve the problem. I want to present myself stronger for next season ”.