Sports

by admin
Roglic loses another helper after a training crash

Slovenian favorite Primoz Roglic lost another helper after his compatriot Jan Tratnik suffered a training accident shortly before the start of the 106th Giro d’Italia on Saturday. The 33-year-old Tratnik injured his knee in the crash on Friday and was replaced by neopro Thomas Gloag in the Jumbo Visma team. For the Brit it is the first participation in a Grand Tour.

This continued the series of failures in the Dutch top team. In the past few days, time trial world champion Tobias Foss (NOR), mountain specialist Robert Gesink (NED) and his compatriot Jos van Emden had to miss out. The originally intended Wilco Kelderman (NED) had also been substituted in advance because of an injury.

The Giro starts on Saturday (from 1.50 p.m.) with an individual time trial over 19.6 kilometers.

