Roglic pink jersey, Cavendish- breaking latest news wins the last stage

Of Gaia Piccardi

Primož Roglic the winner of this latest edition of the Giro d’Italia. Final goal in the magnificent setting of Rome, where Mark Cavendish triumphs

There is only one race that ends where it all began. On the podium of the Giro d’Italia number 106, awarded by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, Primoz Roglic he doesn’t know where to lay his eyes. On the Coliseum that the last stage torn to pieces in the sprint by the old Cavendish used as a buoy, making himself dizzy with amazement, or on the Baths of Caracalla, circumnavigated at 50 km/h, for down there there is also the Circus Maximus on a Sunday postcard that has condensed the beauty of the capital into 126 km, the last of a binge of 3,489.2, not all memorable for the grand finale of chills. From Abruzzo to Rome I rode a roller coaster – says the queen bee Jumbo allowing herself a rare smile – I enjoyed every inch of this adventure.

Not the only one, the former jumper who plants the Slovenian flag on the Giro map for the first time. Rome polished, highly populated, perfect. The ideal postcard to send to the world, because nothing better than the pink ride tells our distinctive features more precisely. Geraint Thomas, the great Welsh loser who carries the romanticism of the successful loser in his haversack, does not let himself be distracted: on Roglic’s Sunday he pulls the group with moving generosity, he compliments the new king (I left everything on the road: I am devastated but also moved by the support of the Italian fans), he confirms himself as a rider with personality to spare. But the spotlights are on the Jumbo in charming pink socks, which immediately after leaving Eur gathers around the captain, that skeletal and indomitable creature who withstood the crisis on the Bondone, fell twice getting up again, ended up with a cut stitched up in the groin, never giving up. In 2022 I retired from both the Tour and the Vuelta, I started preparing for the Giro a year ago: something incredible happened on Monte Lussari on Saturday. See also 14-year-old Ni Zixin leads Pan Jiehong and Liu Ruiqing in the Women's China Tour Golf Wine Challenge – yqqlm

Already the legends about the little man in yellow are flocking. The giant in the red jersey who appeared out of nowhere during the uphill time trial at the moment of the chain jump to push Roglic towards the finish line would be Half Meznar, former teammate in the Slovenian ski jumping team: In the excitement of that moment I didn’t recognize him but I will be forever grateful. We shared a room, we are from the same city: it was incredible to have found him up there said Primoz, who had conquered the Junior World Championship right in Tarvisio (start of the decisive stage, which dug the definitive 14” between the winner and the vanquished). ski jumping before embracing full-time cycling.

Anecdotes, courses and recurrences of a Giro that projects Roglic into a separate dimensionbecause it is one thing to annex the Vuelta three consecutive times, from 2019 to 2021 (I don’t like comparing races, each one has history as) and quite another to write one’s name in the roll of honor of a race born in 1909 next to Coppi, Bartali, Gimondi and Merckx.

This year Roglic has won everything: Tirreno and Giro di Catalunya, the appetizer, plus the Giro, the main course. He missed a high altitude training camp to attend the birth of his second child, returning to focus on the goal of the season. And now he struggles to find the words. I don’t know what to say, too many emotions to manage, in 21 stages I have collected memories for a lifetime. I learned from the lesson of the 2020 Tour, when I lost the yellow jersey in the last time trial. And I don’t feel like talking about the accidents now: I’m happy to be back racing and to be part of the cycling world again. With experience I have become wiser, I can manage myself better. I don’t know what to expect from life, from now on, surely other challenges: I like them, I don’t hold back. See also Kostic at Juve: agreement with Eintracht, today in Turin

The Giro is a long journey, three abundant weeks of itinerant existence, with sun and rain, laughter and tears, happy days and dog days, like life. He has the longest mop under his hat, he grew the goatee that his wife Lora stroked on the Imperial Forums, at the radiant terminus of suffering. He still doesn’t know how to reward his comrades (I received the most sincere hugs from them), think about the Tour (Now I don’t want to stress, it’s time to celebrate), joke about his unbeatability (Come forward!), thank Thomas for the challenge (We are friends but one of the two had to win, we’ll go have a beer together and we won’t let the result ruin our relationship). It’s her first time in Rome (Incredible scenario) and to honor her, she brings to the podium the most precious thing, little Lev. Father and son in pink: inheritance guaranteed.