Olympic champion Primoz Roglic won the Tirreno – Adriatico long-distance cycle race for the second time after 2019. The favored Slovenian took the overall victory ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida (+0:18) and the Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart (0:23). Tyrolean Felix Gall (AG2R) finished the tour as 16th overall. 2:14 minutes behind Roglic, Patrick Gamper (Bora) was 141. The Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the final stage over 154 km around San Benedetto del Tronto in a sprint