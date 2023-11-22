[Rojadirectatv y Futbol Libre] Uruguay vs Bolivia ONLINE for the 2026 Qualifiers: second half – La República Perú

The highly anticipated match between Uruguay and Bolivia for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers is currently underway, with Uruguay holding a strong lead in the second half. The Republic PeruUruguay secured a 3-0 victory over Bolivia at the Centenario, as reported by ESPN Deportes. With their sights set on the top, Uruguay is determined to secure a win against Bolivia, as noted by the Los Angeles Times. For a complete summary, result, and goals of the match, fans can check out the coverage from CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers on Marca. For more technical details of the Uruguay-Bolivia match for the South American qualifying round, readers can turn to LA NACION. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling showdown by following the full coverage on Google News.

