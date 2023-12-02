Home » Rojos agree for two years with Nick Martínez and Emilio Pagán
Rojos agree for two years with Nick Martínez and Emilio Pagán

The Cincinnati Reds have made moves to bolster their pitching staff, agreeing to two-year contracts with pitchers Nick Martínez and Emilio Pagán.

Martínez, 33, has signed a $26 million deal with the Reds, which includes an opt-out clause after the 2024 season. The right-hander had a strong season with the San Diego Padres in 2023, going 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA in a career-high 63 appearances. He could potentially join the Reds’ rotation or contribute to the relief team.

On the other hand, Pagán, 32, has agreed to a $16 million contract with the Reds, also with an opt-out option after the first season. Pagán adds experience to the Reds’ bullpen and could play a key role in late-game situations.

The addition of Martínez and Pagán comes at a crucial time for the Reds, who are looking to solidify their pitching staff. With several young starters on the team, including Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, and Connor Phillips, the veteran presence of Martínez and Pagán could provide valuable leadership and stability.

These signings demonstrate the Reds’ commitment to strengthening their team for the upcoming season. With Martínez and Pagán on board, the Reds are poised to make a strong push in the competitive NL Central division.

