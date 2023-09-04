Home » Rokas Jokubaitis: “Jasikevicius is an incredible coach; he made me a better player…”
Rokas Jokubaitis: “Jasikevicius is an incredible coach; he made me a better player…”

04/09/2023 and las 14:30 CEST

Barça and Sarunas Jasikevicius did not reach an agreement to extend his contract and the coach left the Barça team after three seasons

One of the great bets of the Lithuanian coach was the incorporation of Rokas Jokubaitis, who had a few words for his former coach

He Barça did not reach a renewal agreement with Saruns Jasikevicius that he stopped being coach of the Barça team after three seasons at the helm of the team. The culé team thus began a new and renewed project at the hands of the new coach Roger Grimau.

One of the big bets during the stage de Sarunas Jasikevicius as a Barça coach was the incorporation of Rokas Jokubaitis. The young Lithuanian arrived in Barcelona under the ‘protection’ of his compatriot.

Jacobite has been very good moments as a culé player, although he still hasn’t had regularity inside the track. The Lithuanian point guard continues to grow sportingly, but the departure of the coach who placed all his trust in him could mean a Hard hit for him.

Right now, Rokas Jokubaitis is playing the World Cup with Lithuaniaand after the victory against the United States he had a few words for his former coach.

“I only have good words about him, an incredible coach. He made me a better player, a better person. Many thanks to him.”said the Barça player.

Definitely, Jacobite is grateful for all these years that he has shared with the Lithuanian coach which, according to his words, have helped him to improve a lot as a player.

