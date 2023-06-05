Roland-Garros 2023: the program for Monday June 5

The round of 16 of the Roland-Garros tournament ends on Monday June 5, forty years to the day after Yannick Noah’s victory at Porte d’Auteuil. On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, the Dane Holger Rune will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (to follow live on Lemonde.fr). A duel will follow between the world number 1 and defending champion, Every Swiatekto Lesia Tsurenko.

On center court, Our Jabeur will open the ball against Bernarda Pera, before last year’s finalist, Casper Ruud, tries to defeat the Chilean Nicolas Jarry. Following the clash between Coco Gauff and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the evening session will see Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov fight a battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11 a.m.

Bernarda Pera (USA) – Ons Jabeur (Tunisia, seeded n o 7)

7) Nicolas Jarry (Chile) – Casper Ruud (Norway, seeded n o 4)

4) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) – Coco Gauff (USA, seeded no 6)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, seeded no 28) – Alexander Zverev (Germany, seeded no 22)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) – Beatriz Haddad (Brazil, tête de série n o 14)

14) Holger Rune (Denmark, seeded n o 4) – Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, seeded n o 23)

4) – Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, seeded n 23) Iga Swiatek (Poland, seeded n o 1) – Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

1) – Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentine) – Yoshihito Nishioka (Japon, tête de série n)o 27)