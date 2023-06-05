Roland-Garros 2023: the program for Monday June 5

The round of 16 of the Roland-Garros tournament ends on Monday June 5, forty years to the day after Yannick Noah’s victory at Porte d’Auteuil. On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, the Dane Holger Rune will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (to follow live on Lemonde.fr). A duel will follow between the world number 1 and defending champion, Every Swiatekto Lesia Tsurenko.
On center court, Our Jabeur will open the ball against Bernarda Pera, before last year’s finalist, Casper Ruud, tries to defeat the Chilean Nicolas Jarry. Following the clash between Coco Gauff and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the evening session will see Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov fight a battle to reach the quarter-finals.
The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court
From 11 a.m.
- Bernarda Pera (USA) – Ons Jabeur (Tunisia, seeded no 7)
- Nicolas Jarry (Chile) – Casper Ruud (Norway, seeded no 4)
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) – Coco Gauff (USA, seeded no 6)
Not before 8:15 p.m.
- Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, seeded no 28) – Alexander Zverev (Germany, seeded no 22)
The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court
From 11 a.m.
- Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) – Beatriz Haddad (Brazil, tête de série no 14)
- Holger Rune (Denmark, seeded no 4) – Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, seeded no 23)
- Iga Swiatek (Poland, seeded no 1) – Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentine) – Yoshihito Nishioka (Japon, tête de série n)o 27)
