Roland-Garros 2023: the program for Thursday June 1

The second round of Roland-Garros continues, Thursday 1is June. He is the finalist of the 2022 edition, the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4e), which will open the debates on the Central, before giving way to the defending champion and world number 1, the Polish Every Swiatek. One of her competitors announced for the coronation, the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (no 4), will open on the Suzanne-Lenglen.
Also note the presence on the courts of three French people this Wednesday: Arthur Rinderknech at the end of the program against the American Taylor Fritz (no 9) on the Suzanne-Lenglen; Diane Parry, in the afternoon, against the Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, 16, on the Simonne-Mathieu; and finally, Oceane Dodin opposed to the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (no 7) on the Philippe-Chatrier
Due to the late withdrawal, Wednesday evening, of Gaël Monfils, this program of singles matches of the day is likely to change, especially for the Philippe-Chatrier court.
The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court
From 11:45 am
- Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) – Casper Ruud (Norway, seeded no 4)
- Iga Swiatek (Poland, seeded no 1) – Claire Liu (USA)
- Océane Dodin (France) – Ons Jabeur (Tunisia, seeded no 7)
Not before 8:15 p.m.
- Alexander Zverev (Germany, seeded no 22) – Alex Molcan (Slovakia)
The program of Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11 a.m.
- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, head of series no 4) – Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)
- Jannik Sinner (Italy, seeded no 8) – Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
- Julia Grabher (Austria) – Coco Gauff (USA, seeded no 6)
- Arthur Rinderknech (France) – Taylor Fritz (United States, tête de série no 9)
The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court
From 11 a.m.
- Kayla Day (USA) – Madison Keys (USA, seeded no 20)
- Diane Parry (France) – Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
- Aslan Karatsev (Russia) – Frances Tiafoe (USA, seeded no 12)
Not before 5 p.m.
- Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, seeded no 23) – Yannick Hanfmann (Germany)
The program of the court no 14
From 11 a.m.
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina) – Alex De Minaur (Australia, seeded no 18)
- Bernarda Pera (USA) – Donna Vekic (Croatia, seeded no 22)
- Tommy Paul (USA, seeded no 16) – Nicolas Jarry (China)
- Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – Emma Navarro (Etats-Unis)
The program of the court no 7
From 11 a.m.
- Diana Shnaider (Russian) – Beatriz Haddad (Brazil, seeded no 14)
- Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) – Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, seeded no 28)
- Marcos Giron (USA)- Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)
- Lauren Davis (Etats-Unis) – Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
The program of the court no 6
From 11 a.m.
- Borna Coric (Croatia, seeded no 15) – Pedro Cachin (Argentina)
- Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia, seeded no 23) – Anna-Lena Friedsam (Allemagne)
- Jasmine Paolini (Italy) – Olga Danilovic (Serbia)
The program of the court no 9
- Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) – Simona Waltert (Suisse)
- Guido Pella (Argentina) – Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil)
The program of the court no 12
From 11 a.m.
- Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) – Petra Martic (Croatia)
- Rebecca Peterson (Sweden) – Xinyu Wang (China)
- Thiago Agustin Tirante (Argentine) – Zhizhen Zhang (Chinese)
The program of the court no 13
From 11 a.m.
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) – Aliona Bolsova (Espage)
- Yoshihito Nishioka (Japon, tête de série no 27) – Max Purcell (Australie)
- Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Argentines) – Andrea Vavassori (Italy)
