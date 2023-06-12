Roland Garros 2023, the report cards of the Italians: Sonego and Musetti promoted, Sinner rejected

Let’s give the votes to the Italians at Roland Garros 2023. No blue has gone further than the round of 16, but there are performances and performances to evaluate. And almost everyone, in the end, can smile.

Lorenzo Sonego 8: Here it is, Karate Kid in all its glory. Many already gave him as offside after the first challenge with Ben Shelton, he subverted the predictions (only in the standings) going up to the second round. His highlight is certainly his success over Andrey Rublev: an unimaginable comeback from two sets down to zero, with the second even lost with a bagel. Energy failed in the next challenge with Khachanov, but it is a very encouraging sign for the future.

Fabio Fognini 7.5: Stoic and wonderful, Fabio. When he’s on the ball watching him play is a marvel. Everyone was already giving him out on his debut with Auger-Aliassime, but the Canadian at the moment is a pale stand-in to what we saw last autumn and the blue was able to showcase all of his talent with racket in hand. Too bad they didn’t go all the way to the second round, but in the match against Ofner he played with a bad shoulder. The aches and pains of a life spent on the tennis court, the sport he loves. And it’s so elegant that it doesn’t even show it to the naked eye…

Lorenzo Musetti 7: More than enough comes from the awareness with which he overcame the matches with Ymer, Shevchenko and Norrie: his games were authoritative, and let’s also take into account that with the Swede he was even about to retire. A victory was not expected with Alcaraz, but at least that he could fight well: crushed by the Iberian. In the end, however, his journey cannot be despised: the round of 16 had to be, the round of 16 they were.

Matteo Arnaldi 7: What a great way to debut at the Grand Slams. He pays the price of the first game a little, but shaking off the tension he leaves the crumbs to an always insidious player like Daniel Elahi Galan. His adventure was interrupted in the second round against a capricious talent like Shapovalov, but the impression we had is that he fought for good stretches on equal terms against a player who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. Bright future.

Andrea Vavassori 7: his success against Miomir Kecmanovic was moving. An agonizing match, dragged to the fifth set with stubbornness and many winning shots that demonstrate how he too can be a reliable player in a singles. Against Olivieri he arrives with energy at a flicker, but his smile after the success with the 31st seed is enough for us.

Julius Zeppieri 7: Speech similar to the one made for Vavassori. For the first time in a main draw of a Slam and gives joy against Alexander Bublik, a player with scary ups and downs but with an applause handle. And then, in the end, he also takes home a set against the future Roland Garros finalist…

Flavio Cobolli 6: It could not have been expected that with Alcaraz he could have an even match, but already having reached the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, passing through the qualifiers, is a big step forward. It will be useful for the future, his game has already shown some very interesting improvements.

Jannik Sinner 4: the sore point unfortunately comes from the one you didn’t expect, from the one who was the first in the class for a long time. A very bad day with Altmaier, and you know how tennis doesn’t forgive you these things. The South Tyrolean spoke of having overloaded himself with expectations, going off-speed from the beginning of the match and making mistakes not like him, which cost him the exit in the second round, wasting a possible opportunity, given the scoreboard created around him . A real shame: the vote can only be insufficient, giving him more after going out in the second round would be disrespectful especially towards him. But the quarter is still long, there are still many questions to recover, and he will return to the most congenial surfaces…

Marco Cecchinato 4: the great illusion. His campaign on red clay hasn’t been bad at all, with the semifinal in Estoril proving it and also adding some scattered success in the 1000s in Madrid and Rome. Instead he arrives in France and shows the worst version of himself, being planed by a pretty good talent like Luca Van Assche. He could have done a little more…

Photo: LaPresse