Home » Roland Garros 2023 | Zverev reaches the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the fifth time
Sports

Roland Garros 2023 | Zverev reaches the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the fifth time

by admin
Roland Garros 2023 | Zverev reaches the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the fifth time

06/05/2023 at 23:46

CEST


The German beat Dimitrov in three sets (6-1, 6-4 and 6-3)

Argentine Etcheverry will be measured for a place in the semifinals

Alexander Zverver managed to qualify for the fifth time for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros by defeating the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3, in just 2 hours and 19 minutes of the game.

The German seems to return strongly and will seek their third consecutive semifinals against the surprising Etcheverry, the only one along with the Serbian Novak Djokovic to reach that step without losing a set, the only one of all the quarterfinalists who had never gone that far in a Grand Slam.

The German got rid of the Bulgarian to qualify for fifth time for the quarterfinals of a tournament where in the last two editions he reached the semifinals, the last one marked by an injury that kept him half a year without competition.

did not oppose the resistance that a Dimitrov was expected that he saw how every time he broke the German’s service, he quickly did the same with his, leaving no room for surprise.

See also  The key to victory: Milan becomes the winner on the left and veteran Ibdzeko fights for the front_Inter

You may also like

French Open 2023: Doubles default leaves Japan’s Miyu...

US President Biden receives Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Maldini away from Milan, the only thing missing...

The coach of the national football team witnessed...

USFL Players of the Week: Johnnie Dixon, Frank...

squad review in Marcoussis for the XV of...

Massacre and Goosebumps. Like a football match, the...

André Onana (Inter) before the Champions League final...

Climber BW Linz ready for higher tasks

Harry Kane: Tottenham should ‘cash in’ on striker...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy