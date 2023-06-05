Roland Garros 2023 | Zverev reaches the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the fifth time

The German beat Dimitrov in three sets (6-1, 6-4 and 6-3)

Argentine Etcheverry will be measured for a place in the semifinals

Alexander Zverver managed to qualify for the fifth time for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros by defeating the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3, in just 2 hours and 19 minutes of the game.

The German seems to return strongly and will seek their third consecutive semifinals against the surprising Etcheverry, the only one along with the Serbian Novak Djokovic to reach that step without losing a set, the only one of all the quarterfinalists who had never gone that far in a Grand Slam.

The German got rid of the Bulgarian to qualify for fifth time for the quarterfinals of a tournament where in the last two editions he reached the semifinals, the last one marked by an injury that kept him half a year without competition.

did not oppose the resistance that a Dimitrov was expected that he saw how every time he broke the German’s service, he quickly did the same with his, leaving no room for surprise.