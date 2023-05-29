Roland Garros | Alcaraz: “I felt invincible”

The Murcian defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in his debut at Roland Garros

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz He was very satisfied with his victory in the first round of the Rloland Garros and assured that in the first phase of the match he felt “invincible”.

“I have told myself that I could win without losing any game, that it could be easier than I thought, but a game can change at any time.but at the beginning of the game I felt invincible”, said the number 1 in the world after defeating the Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5.

“He hasn’t been at his best early on, but I was really good, hitting the ball well, making a lot of winning points. I don’t think he has ever had any game-winning balls. It is true that there has been a moment when I felt invincible.”he reiterated.

Despite the fact that “some problems” appeared in the third set that lengthened the duel, Alcaraz remains with his game from the first set: “I’ve hit the ball well, clean, I’ve played very aggressive and I’ve made great shots”.

But he also highlighted the way in which he negotiated the toughest moments, when the Italian forced him to raise the level.

“I’m happy that when the third set got complicated for me I turned it around without collapsing and I have been able to forget the games that I have had to win and I have not done so”, he indicated.

Alcaraz also referred to his next rival, the Japanese Taro Daniel: “He has a very good year, he is playing well and he has won against difficult opponents. It will be a difficult second round, I will have to be prepared, it will be a great fight”.