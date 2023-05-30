Home » Roland Garros | Bouzková believes that despite the defeat, she is on the right track, led by the new coach Bolardt
Roland Garros | Bouzková believes that despite the defeat, she is on the right track, led by the new coach Bolardt

“I served poorly in today’s match. I think the percentage of the first serve was quite low. Even so, I had chances, I was leading in both sets. Overall, I was unlucky,” said Bouzková, who did not take advantage of a 4:1 lead in the second set and four set balls. “It seemed to me that I played tight moves. The first set ball was after her second serve, I went for it and it was close. She then played well. I don’t blame it,” she added.

The quarter-finalist at last year’s Wimbledon lost the fifth of ten matches on clay this year. Nevertheless, he observes a shift in himself. “It hurts today, but the last few weeks have been where I want to be in terms of level. The last two months I’ve been getting into my game. I’m sorry for this defeat, but I’ll still go to the doubles and then there’s preparation for grass, ” noted Bouzková, who played the role of the deployed thirty-one.

After the March tournament in Miami, she made a change in the team. She ended her collaboration with Theodore Devoty, her new coach is Antonín Bolardt. “It was great with Theo. He helped me a lot, especially in the beginning. But lately there have been too many changes and it didn’t quite fit the style I wanted to play. Before the first clay tournament, I already started with Tonda,” she explained.

After the failure in the singles, she is now looking forward to the start in the doubles, in which she will start alongside the Spaniard Sara Sorribesová. She wants to build on her recent start in Rome, where she played doubles with Bethany Mattek-Sands and reached the semi-finals. “We enjoyed it. We beat good opponents and I learned to see doubles from a different point of view. She said it brought back memories of when she played with Lucka Šafářová. It went well for us. We’ll see if it helps us here with Sara.” said Bouzková.

After the end of Roland Garros, he will move to grass tournaments. The highlight will be Wimbledon in early July, where he will defend last year’s quarterfinals. “I’m looking forward to it. I especially have good memories of Wimbledon. Before it, I’ll play in Birmingham and Eastbourne,” added the 33rd player in the world.

