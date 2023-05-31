Home » Roland Garros, Fabio Fognini is reborn at 36: Kubler beaten in three sets, is in the third round
They had already given it up finished. Rushed into classification Atpunable to fully recover from ailments, discontinuous in its appearances. Instead Fabio Fognini a 36 years old it’s yes number 130 of the world is giving a show to Roland Garros: after defeating the Canadian top-10 in three sets Happy Auger-Alsowith another three to zero (6-4, 7-6, 6-2) also got rid of the Australian Jason Kubler in two hours and 17 minutes of gameplay. Now Fognini has the third round ahead of him against the Austrian Sebastian Ofnerwith a view of the round of 16 from the draw side of Stephens Tsitsipas.

For large flashes of the match against Kubler, the Ligurian tennis player dusted off his entire repertoire made up of shots with an ancient charm. And the public demonstrates that like, yes. She had one bending in the middle of the second set, but with lucidity in the end he closed the tie break in his favor with a score of 7 to 5. From that moment the match was downhill again. Now for Fognini, who reached the quarterfinals in Paris way back in 2011, there is a great opportunity to return to the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament: Ofner, number 118 in the world, is an opponent in the match, even if he eliminated another 3 to 0 the American Sebastian Cordaoverturning all predictions.

