Roland Garros, Fognini enchants Paris: the no. 10 Auger-Aliassime liquidated in three sets

Every now and again Fabio Fognini he is still able to pull his magic out of the hat. The Ligurian tennis player, sunk to position 130 of the Atp rankingenchants Paris and eliminates in the first round of Roland Garros nothing less than Felix Auger–Aliassime, number 10 in the world. It is Fognini who signs the first big surprise of the 2023 edition of the French Open: not only did he beat the Canadian, but I wound up with a dry 3 to 0. The match ended with the score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in just 2 hours and 18 minutes. Now for the 36-year-old Italian, who had already given signs of awakening in Rome by beating Murray e Kecmanovicin the second round there is an affordable opponent: the Australian Jason Kublernumber 69 in the ATP ranking, who defeated the Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta in five sets

“After being in the pits for a monthhaving played Rome and having reached the third round, this is another result that pays me off proud“, says Fognini at the end of the match. In the team of him in Paris there is also Corrado Barazzutti: “There is great esteem between us. He has known me since I was 15 and knows how to take me and how to goad me ”. Returning to the match won, the Ligurian underlines: “Beating a top 10 3-0 is always a good result. When I am fine i think i can have my say again, the hardest thing at my age is to recover”. And the thought goes precisely to the identity card which begins to present the bill: “It could be the last Roland Garros right, I’ve already said that I’ll draw conclusions at the end of the season. In the meantime, I want to enjoy this tournament, match by match”.

After the five successes out of five for the Italians on the opening day of the Grand Slam on Parisian red clay, the first defeats for the blues. Martina Trevisannumber 24 in the WTA ranking, lost against the Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolinanow in 192nd position but former number 3 in the world. There was no match: Svitolina finished the match in one hour and 12 minutes with a double 6-2. However, the 21-year-old could do nothing Flavio Cobolli against Carlos Alcaraz: the Spanish number 1 in the world dominated in the first two sets, while he had to fight in the third, when Cobolli also canceled quattro match point (three in a row) and stole the service in Alcaraz. In the end the match ended in two hours with a score of 6-0 6-2 7-5.