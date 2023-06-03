Home » Roland Garros, Musetti takes the round of 16 like Sonego: Norrie dominated in three sets




Three seen and just over two hours are enough to Lorenzo Musetti to liquidate the number 13 in the world, Cameron Norrieand take the eighths of final of Roland Garroswhere he reaches Lorenzo Sonego, capable of defeating Andrei Rublev. the Tuscan, number 18 Atpdominated the Briton on Paris clay with a score of 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 11 minutes of gameplay.

“I played very very well, I am full of joy. Winning three sets to zero allows me to stay fresco physically, I hope I can prepare myself in the best possible way”, said Musetti after the match, who will now meet the winner of Alcaraz-Shapovalov. The victories of the Tuscan tennis player and Sonego repay at least in part the disappointment of the blue expedition for the early elimination of Jannik Sinnerwho left the scene already in the second round.

And the blue troop in the round of 16 could have been even richer. Fabio Fogniniin fact, was only defeated in the fifth set by Sebastian Ofner, who won 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 after almost four hours of battle. The Austrian tennis player, number 118 in the ATP ranking, will face the winner of the match between Tsitsipas and Schwartzman in the round of 16.

