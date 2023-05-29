Roland Garros, Sabalenka defends her Ukrainian opponent: “Didn’t she shake my hand? I understand her, undeserved booing”

“I understand why they don’t shake hands” and “I think that do not deserve” to be booed. Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenkacurrent number 2 in the world, thus dampens the controversy around the case that animated the first day of the Roland Garros: Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk was booed by the public in Paris for not having shaken Sabalenka’s hand at the end of the first round match of the women’s singles tournament, won by the Belarusian herself 6-3 6-2. What happened was obviously at the center of the subsequent press conference of the two tennis players.

“The buuu of the public? I want to see the reaction of these people in 10 yearswhen the guerra it will be over. I don’t think they will proud of their behavior”, replied Kostyuk, reiterating how his gesture was obviously due to what is happening in his country, Ukraine, overrun by the Russian army – with the support of Belarus – now over a year ago. Since February 2022, after the decision of Vladimir Putin to attack Kiev, Kostyuk no longer shakes hands with the Russian and Belarusian tennis players he meets in tournaments: “I said I wouldn’t do it and I don’t know why people think I would changed idea. I have never said publicly or privately that I hate Sabalenka or other players. I just don’t respect her position in this whole affair,” the Ukrainian tennis player clarified.

Sabalenka, who was amazed by the reaction of the public on the pitch, then at the press conference he took the defence of his fellow tennis player: “I understand why they don’t shake hands. I can imagine the Why and what it can happen them in Ukraine. So I understand that. And I understand that it’s not to be taken personally“, commented the number 2 in the world. Then on the boos that accompanied Kostyuk as he left the Philippe Chatrier, you added: “I think do not deserve to be treated like that as she leaves the field.”