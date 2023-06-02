Roland Garros, Sonego does the feat: Rublev beaten in comeback in the 5th set and flies to the second round

Company of Lorenzo Sonego al Roland Garros. The blue tennis player has beaten Andrei Rublevnumber 7 in the world, al quinto set comeback after being under 2-0 with the score of 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in three hours and 45 minutes of gameplay. With this success, the Piedmontese player, 48th in the ATP ranking, advances to the round of 16 of the French Slam, where he will face another Russian tennis player, Karen Khachanovwho eliminated the Australian in four sets Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“Maybe it’s a miracle, I played my best tennis. After an hour I was down by two sets, it was one great comeback. Thanks to the public who have always encouraged me,” Sonego said after the success. “I managed to be more aggressive after the first two sets, when he commands the exchange it is very difficult to contain, I tried to give my best with my serve and stay as close to the court as possible, trying to come forward and play with the right attitude every single point. And everything worked out.”