Roland Garros, Tsitsipas after the defeat with Alcaraz: “No more melatonin pills”

“Definitely, one thing I will try to avoid in the future is to take melatonin pills for sleep before matches”. Stephens Tsitsipas after the clear defeat against Carlos alcaraz in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros reveals what in his opinion was one of the causes of his disappointing performance. The Greek explained that he uses this medicine because “sleep is an important thing” and tension is sky high before an important match. But Tsitsipas understood that melatonin then becomes counterproductive on the pitch: “Clearly it doesn’t seem to work”.

Read Also Iron Sheik, historic rival of Hulk Hogan, dead: the Iranian wrestler played the anti-US villain

“I had made the same mistake in the past, before playing against Djokovic a Paris–Bercy, and the effect on the pitch was the same,” recalled Tsitsipas. Who also underlined the merits of Alcaraz: “I certainly don’t want to take away the merits of Carlos, he played for grand way“. The Spaniard, world number one, overcame the Greek in three sets with a score of 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) in two hours and 12 minutes and in the semifinal on Friday he will face the Serbian Novak Djokovic. However, for Tsitsipas the progress of the match – he woke up only in the third set, that’s the right term – can be attributed to the effect of the pills: “I’m sorry for the sensations I had. In the first two sets I felt completely worn outa bit like yourself sleeping in the field. I just wish it didn’t happen again, it was a real crap“.