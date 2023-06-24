ROLANDO BLACKMAN, FROM THE USA TO ITALY TO BRING THE SCUDETTO BACK TO MILAN – SportHistoria

Stefanel, 1996 Italian Champion – from:olimpiamilano.com

Article by John Manenti

Without a doubt the most prestigious Italian basketball club, Olimpia Milano lives – after the glories of the 80s related to the Dan Peterson Era on the bench and players “legendary” which Dino Meneghin, Mike D’Antoni and Bob McAdoo, just to name a few – a period of tarnish following the conquest of the third European Cup in its history in 1988 and having won the 24th Scudetto the following year …

Indeed, it cannot be enough for the Club to win the 1993 edition of the Korac Cup (surpassing Rome in the double Final …), given that in six seasons he only gets to play in the Playoff Final – 2-3 defeat in the series by Caserta – due to a situation that begins to change with the change of ownership in the summer of 1994 in favor of Bepi Stefanel, who also becomes the sponsor with his company from Trieste.

New President who, as a first move, entrusts the technical guide to the Yugoslavian Coach Bogdan Tanjevic, which arrives in the Lombard capital directly from Trieste together with Gregor Fucka, Alessandro De Pol and Davide Cantarelloas well as one of the greatest promises of Continental Basketball, namely the 21enne ala piccola Dejan Bodirogawhile the staff is completely renewed, given the farewell of Meneghin and Antonello Riva (the latter from five years at Olimpia …), offset by the purchase of the point guard from Caserta Nando Gentilebut with negative operations on the US market, given that of the three centers who wear the red and white uniform – Alec Kessler, Walter Palmer and Ed Stokes – none of them affect the results of the quintet …

Season, moreover, which sees Milan conclude in fourth place the “regular season” and make life hard in the Playoff semi-finals for the reigning champions Virtus Bologna, who qualify to then go on to win their third consecutive title, only thanks to the 87-79 score in game-5, while in the Coppa Italia Stefanel surrenders 89-82 to Benetton Treviso and in Korac Cup reaches the Final again only to be defeated (87-87 and 79-85) by the Germans of Alba Berlin in the double Final.

Definitely a season from which to start again in view of the next, with the Milanese management having realized that to compete at the highest levels both in Italy and in Europe it is necessary to add a “experience rate” that alone a Champion from the USA Professional Basketball can guarantee and, in this, manages this time to “fish well”, favored by a favorable circumstance …

Halfway through the 1994-’95 Greek Tournament, in fact, AEK Athens had signed former Dallas talent Rolando Blackmanbut the now 36-year-old Panamanian by birth but naturalized American, had not found himself at ease in the Hellenic Championship and, therefore, not intending to return overseas without having had the opportunity to express his potential also in the Old Continent, welcomes the offer to sign an annual contract with Milan.

Born on February 26, 1959 in the capital of Panama, Blackman gained general attention thanks to his four-year college stint with the Kansas State Wildcatsposting averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, leading him to be named by the Dallas Mavericks as the ninth pick in the early June 1981 draftin an edition in which, before him, future stars such as Mark Aguirre, Isiah Thomas, Buck Williams, Steve Johnson and Tom Chambers are called …

And that’s right paired with Aguirre that Blackman, who plays guard, contributes to the growth of the Texan franchisein his only second year in the NBA, so as to be able to qualify for 5 consecutive seasons (1984-1988) to the Playoffs – in addition to having won the 1987 Midwest Division title – reaching in 1988 the Final of the Western Conference, in which Dallas leads the reigning champions of the Los Angeles Lakers to game-7which sees Blackman average 16.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

After having, over the years at College, had to give up the Moscow Olympics due to the well-known boycott of the Games imposed by then US President Jimmy Carter, in his 11 seasons with the Mavericks, Blackman is voted for four editions (1985-’87 and 1990) of the “All-Star Games”entering on two occasions – 1984 with 22.4 points per game and in 1986 with 21.5 – among the “Top 20” of the NBA Scorers, placing himself in 13th and 15th position respectively (but tenth and ninth having reference only to the points scored …), and then move in summer 1992 to the New York Knicks …

By now well over the threshold of 30 years, Blackman’s averages inevitably drop, despite providing in the first of his two seasons in the “Big Apple” own contribution to the conquest of title of the Atlantic Division, to then see the way to the Playoff Final barred once again by the reigning Champions, in the case of the Chicago Bulls who prevail 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

No longer able to compete at the highest levels in the US Professional Panorama, as already reported Blackman tries the European adventure and, the one with Milan, represents the “redemption season” after the disappointing Greek parenthesis, and who sees Olimpia engaged on three fronts, namely the Championship, the Italian Cup and the Korac Cupcommitments, the latter having an impact on the “regular season“, that the Stefanel finishes in fifth place with a 19-13 record compared to 23-9 and 22-10 of the two Bolognese Virtus and Fortitudo, with the relative Playoffs starting at the end of April …

Post season to which Milan comes after reaching its third Korac Final in four seasonshaving got the better of Varese in the “derby lombardo” to the Quarterfinals and then eliminated the French side of Villeurbanne (73-60 and 81-72) in the semifinal, with the last obstacle constituted by the Turks of Efes Pilsen Istanbulwith the Trophy up for grabs with round-trip races.

With the first match to go on stage on March 6, 1996 in Istanbul, Milan suffers the evening of grace of Petar Naumoski (who will then come to play in the Lombard capital in the two-year period 2002-’04 …), who scores 31 points with stratospheric averages of 8 out of 10 from two and 5 out of 11 from distance, so as to give in with a difference (68-76) of 8 pointsdespite the fact that Tanjevic’s quintet sent four men in “double digit”, with Bodiroga at 19 and Blackman contributing 14 with Gentile …

In returning to the Forum a week later, the Stefanel fails to extend his rivals, who end the first half (34-32) only two points behind, to then find themselves even ahead 52-44 in the 29th minute, thanks to the usual broadside trips from Naumoski (who scores 26 points …), before Milan, betting on pride and driven by its fans, reaches parity at odds of 62 with 5′ from the end and then, on momentum, goes to +5 (74-69) with 2′ from the sirenexcept that in this case haste is a bad adviser and two failed conclusions by Blackman and Portaluppi mean that Efes can celebrate the first continental title for their countrymockingly playing Gentile’s three-pointer at the end for the final 77-70 which certifies the failure to win by just one point in the double comparison.

Disappointment that Olimpia compensates in part by hosting the “Final Four” Of Coppa Italia, managing to come to the end in the semifinals of a point-to-point match (83-82) against Virtus Bologna, to then easily dispose of Verona (90-72) in the final actcertainly an injection of confidence in view of the upcoming playoffs, which see Milan paired up with Varese in the quarter-finals, as in the Korac Cup …

And with a similar result, given that Tanjevic’s quintet prevails 2-0 with Bodiroga star performer (25 points) in the away win 89-77 and then replies with an even clearer 95-81 in match 2 and prepare for what may seem like a sort of “Mission Impossible”, or rather challenge in the semifinals a Virtus Bologna winner of the Scudetto for three years and, obviously, with the advantage of home advantage.

A challenge, however, that certainly does not scare Blackman, accustomed to the fiery parquet floors of the NBA, let alone Bodiroga, in whose series – which Milan wins 3-1, thanks to the fundamental success 82-75 of match-1 at the PalaMalaguti – it turns out the “Top Scorer” Milanese in all four meetingswith peaks of 26 and twice 25 in the three matches that see Olimpia bring home the success …

Eliminated a bolognese, underneath with the other, since it’s up to Fortitudo to contend for the title, however she only came to the fore in race-5 of a hard-fought series with Benetton Trevisowith the challenge to start on 18 May 1996 at the PalaDozza in Piazza Azzarita and the hosts to prevail 77-73, before three days later in Milan, Bodiroga is still the protagonist with 22 points for 80-75 which puts the series back in parity.

But there is a return to the capital of Emilia and race-3 is of vital importance since it is difficult to think that the quintet of Scariolo on the bench and Carlton Myers and the former Sasha Djordjevic on the pitchlet the title slip away in a possible race-5 and, therefore, who if not the “veteran of the groupcan he take responsibility for accomplishing the feat…??

Playing perhaps his best game since he’s been in Italy, Blackman puts 20 points on the scoresheet which are decisive, even though Bodiroga scores the winning basket on the siren, for the 70-68 success which grants Milan the “match point” to be exploited on May 28, 1996 in front of the friendly public and, well aware that the series do not end except with the realization of the decisive basket, he replies a second super performance enhanced by the 19 points that contribute to the result of 88-80 which allows Milan to return to celebrate a Scudetto 7 years after the last chance and thus be able to return to the United States with the clear conscience of someone who knows they have done their duty to the fullest.

And who knows if ever in Texas they know the meaning of the famous phrase “I came, I saw, I conquered…”, minted by a certain Caius Julius Caesar …

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

