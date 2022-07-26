PONT CANAVESE

A new football adventure in Lega Pro for the upper Canavese striker Mattia Rolando, 29 years old from Pont Canavese. After two and a half seasons with the Pro Vercelli jersey (80 matches and 16 goals), Rolando arrives in Puglia, at Monopoli. Since yesterday, Sunday 24 July, the striker has been in retreat with his new teammates in Cascia, near Perugia, where he will remain there until Saturday 13 August. A change of jersey that Rolando explains as follows: “I signed with Pro Vercelli in January 2020 and after two and a half years I’m ready for a new adventure, this time at Monopoli, energized and determined to do my best to score as many goals as possible with my new jersey and get as high as possible. In recent seasons – comments Rolando – Monopoli has always arrived among the top three-five teams in the standings, it is an ambitious club and I can’t wait to start this new experience, starting on Sunday 21 August when we will play the first match of Coppa Italia, while a week later it will already be championship ».

Rolando is a globetrotting forward, he has opened and closed his suitcase many times, playing in various clubs such as Novese, Acquanera Comollo, Lavagnese, as well as Gavorrano, his first Lega Pro club in the 2012/2013 season, Valle d’Aosta , Asti, Sporting Bellinzago, Varese, Caronnese, Gozzano, Arezzo, up to Pro Vercelli. He is in his seventh season among the pros.

A career spent between Serie D and Lega Pro that allowed Rolando to also meet some players who currently play in Serie A, such as Junior Messias, now at Milan, as well as young people who have also made their debut in the national team under the orders of technical commissioner Roberto Mancini, such as Alessio Zerbin: «At the time of my militancy at Gozzano I was lucky enough to play with Messias, before he then went to Crotone and then to Milan. He is a very humble person – says Rolando – always ready to help his teammates. We still hear from time to time, I’m really very happy for him, he deserved this opportunity in a great club, as well as another player I was lucky enough to know is Zerbin, again at the time of Gozzano, another very good person and hard worker on the pitch. “. Rolando then recounts when he also met Serie A teams, during the various summer gatherings: «I was lucky enough to play friendly matches against Serie A teams, which were in retirement in the pre-season preparation phase. Last year, for example, I met Inter and in the past years Rome, Naples and Turin, but never managed to go to the net, even if I remember that I managed to make a tunnel to the ex of Napoli Koulibaly in retirement at Dimaro – explains Rolando -. This year we still don’t know if we will meet Serie A teams, but I am focused on starting my new professional adventure in Monopoli well, my dream is to be able to play in Serie A one day, but I know that to succeed I have to improve myself. day after day and always do my best with great professionalism and concentration. As a model of player that inspires me there is Paulo Dybala, in which the aspect I like most is dribbling ». –

Loris Ponsetto