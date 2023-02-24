The ‘Rooster’ crows, the ‘Joya’ finishes and Roma rejoices. The Giallorossi overturned the 1-0 in favor of Salzburg in the first leg with a 2-0 win in the first half and defended until the 90th minute. For this reason, Mourinho’s team flies to the round of 16 of the Europa League, which closes in a thrilling Olympic stadium, which praises Belotti and Dybala, protagonists of the comeback with their respective goals. But all of Rome played a game without mistakes, immediately forcing Salzburg to distort their nature and starting the game with a conservative 4-4-2. Mourinho decides not to give up Dybala and Pellegrini from the start, leaving Abraham on the bench. Choice rewarded by the first 45′ of the Giallorossi who, despite a match with many fouls and nervousness, manage to go to the locker room on 2-0. First Belotti with a header and a third goal in the Europa League, then Dybala launch Roma towards qualification with two photocopy actions and assists from a European format Spinazzola. Before, however, ‘Joya’ had already tried twice, finding the crossbar and Kohn’s opposition, the same one Pellegrini also ran into with a shot from outside. In the second half, the Giallorossi return with the same eleven, while Jaissle tries to add quality with Sucic for Kjaergaard, but only in the first 10′ of the second half does he manage to scare Roma who, as the minutes go by, regain precious meters of pitch, despite the ‘Special One’ made the first substitutions only after the 80th minute, inserting Karsdorp and Wijnaldum for Zalewski and Pellegrini. Jaissle tries to increase the weight of the attack also with the entrances of Gloukh, Koita and Sesko, but without results. And the best opportunities still remain those of Roma who engage Kohn with a shot from outside the area by Cristante. In fact, at the triple whistle, it was Mourinho’s team that cheered, also closing with the entrances of Abraham and El Shaarawy and the applause of a still sold out Olympic player who dedicated the standing ovation to ‘Gallo’ Belotti and Dybala. After all the other comrades under the South to celebrate the passage of the round. Roma will not be seeded tomorrow in the draw and for this reason they will face those who made it to the round of 16, finishing the group stage in first place. Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad and Union Saint-Gilloise: these are the teams that could be drawn today at lunchtime in the draw, with the number one danger remaining the ‘Gunners’, first in ranking in the Premier League.

The Fiorentina he trembles, but in a comeback he also wins the second leg against Braga and goes on to the round of 16 of the Conference League. After the Viola’s 4-0 win a week ago in Portugal, a two-faced match took place at the Franchi stadium: in the first thirty-five minutes, the Italian team risks putting everything back into play as they go two goals down (goals by André Castro and Alvaro Djalo), but then found a goal from Mandragora who shortened the distance to overturn the result in the second half thanks to goals from Saponara and Cabral. Braga began to press on the accelerator right from the start, creating problems for the Viola every time they passed halfway and in the 16th minute they found the advantage with a right-footed shot from outside the area by André Castro, good at picking up a short clearance by the defense viola, and find the bottom right corner of Sirigu (who today returned to the starting lineup after 284 days). Artur Jorge’s team, as the minutes went by, became more and more masters of the field: in the 22nd minute Banza also tried with a long-range shot with Sirigu who rejected short. Three minutes and daring action again inside the viola area with three Braga players close to scoring, then Cabral, withdrawn in defense, manages to deflect the ball directly into the viola goal. In the end, however, Braga found a well-deserved double in the 35th minute: again with fast play and a shot from outside the box, this time by Alvaro Djalò who did well overcoming Quarta and beating Sirigu at the far post. But when everything seemed to collapse for Fiorentina, Mandragora’s goal arrived, good at exploiting the ball served to him by Bonaventura from the right, who beat Thiago Sa in a sliding tackle. The start of the second half didn’t seem to change the theme of the match: Braga in attack and Fiorentina struggling to defend themselves. In the 4’st the episode that will cause discussion: the French referee Bastien validates a sliding shot by Canbral on a Terzi cross with goal line technology, shortly after, however, the VAR intervenes and calls the referee back to the video which cancels the goal. However, shortly after the images of the Var are broadcast which instead confirms that Cabral’s shot was a regular goal. Fiorentina weren’t discouraged and found the equalizer in the 13’st minute: break in midfield from Bonaventura who runs quickly towards the Portuguese area, serves the onrushing Saponara on the left, who carries the ball to the right and with a shot Thiago Sa beat at the far post. The game ends definitively in the 37’st minute when Bonaventura puts a delicious ball in the center of the small area where Cabral intervenes and touches just enough for Fiorentina’s 3-2 final.