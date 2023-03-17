Roma and Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, the second tournament in European football, for which the draws will be held on Friday at lunchtime, after those for the Champions League, on Thursday evening. In the games played at 6 pm, Juventus beat Freiburg 2-0 after already beating them 1-0 in the first leg. Roma, on the other hand, played at 9 pm and drew 0-0 in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad, whom they had beaten 2-0 in the first leg. The other qualifiers for the quarterfinals of the Europa League are Feyenoord, Manchester United, Leverkusen, Sevilla, Union Saint-Gilloise and Sporting Lisbon.

At the same time, the return matches of the second round of the Conference League, the third European competition for club teams, were also played. Fiorentina knocked out Sivasspor 5-1 on aggregate, while Lazio were eliminated after losing both the first leg and second leg 2-1 against AZ Alkmaar. In addition to Fiorentina and AZ Alkmaar, the other teams that will continue to play in the Conference League are West Ham, Lech Poznan, Basel, Nice, Anderlecht and Gent.