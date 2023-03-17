Home Sports Roma and Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League
Sports

Roma and Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League

by admin
Roma and Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League

Roma and Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, the second tournament in European football, for which the draws will be held on Friday at lunchtime, after those for the Champions League, on Thursday evening. In the games played at 6 pm, Juventus beat Freiburg 2-0 after already beating them 1-0 in the first leg. Roma, on the other hand, played at 9 pm and drew 0-0 in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad, whom they had beaten 2-0 in the first leg. The other qualifiers for the quarterfinals of the Europa League are Feyenoord, Manchester United, Leverkusen, Sevilla, Union Saint-Gilloise and Sporting Lisbon.

At the same time, the return matches of the second round of the Conference League, the third European competition for club teams, were also played. Fiorentina knocked out Sivasspor 5-1 on aggregate, while Lazio were eliminated after losing both the first leg and second leg 2-1 against AZ Alkmaar. In addition to Fiorentina and AZ Alkmaar, the other teams that will continue to play in the Conference League are West Ham, Lech Poznan, Basel, Nice, Anderlecht and Gent.

See also  San Martino, volleyball survives the pandemic "Mixed" team to restart

You may also like

Lonzo Ball under the knife again, at risk...

Reporter: The Taishan team will have three warm-up...

Despite disqualification: Japanese Ito is allowed to start...

Juventus wins in Freiburg and goes to the...

100th Revierderby: Passion and solidarity are Schalke’s new...

The scandals of Qatar? Already forgotten: Infantino re-elected...

Biathlon hope Grotian makes World Cup debut –...

Important points in the fight for promotion: Saarbrücken...

Livorno-Arezzo: There is no love and there never...

Bayer Leverkusen reached quarterfinals against Budapest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy