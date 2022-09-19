Home Sports Roma-Atalanta, Abraham: “I apologize for the result”. Then he takes away the story – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Roma-Atalanta, Abraham: “I apologize for the result”. Then he takes away the story – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Roma-Atalanta, Abraham: “I apologize for the result”. Then he takes away the story – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi striker adds: “I’ll be back better and stronger”

The Roma loses 0-1 at home with theAtalanta and wastes so many opportunities. Two of these happened on Tammy’s feet Abraham, which was not cold enough to turn them into goals. The Giallorossi center forward had posted a story on Instagram where he apologized for the home defeat: “I apologize to everyone for the result. I’ll be back better and stronger”. A few hours later the Englishman removed her from her social profile.

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 23:49)

© breaking latest news

See also  The snow stops Derthona from overtaking Borgosesia

You may also like

Juve in Monza: Allegri escorted, the fans contest

Willy Hernangomez named most valuable player in men’s...

Barcelona legend Giuli defends Messi: he is “the...

Milan-Napoli, Dest touches Kvara’s foot. But for the...

The 14th National Games of Hunan Province ended...

Milan-Napoli 1-2, goals from Politano, Giroud and Simeone

Schroder on returning to the Lakers: James is...

Politano, Giroud, Simeone and … 2 bars: Milan-Napoli,...

Milan-Napoli, Pioli: ‘Playing so well you can’t just...

Premier League-Jesus headed Saka with two assists, Arsenal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy