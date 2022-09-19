The Roma loses 0-1 at home with theAtalanta and wastes so many opportunities. Two of these happened on Tammy’s feet Abraham, which was not cold enough to turn them into goals. The Giallorossi center forward had posted a story on Instagram where he apologized for the home defeat: “I apologize to everyone for the result. I’ll be back better and stronger”. A few hours later the Englishman removed her from her social profile.