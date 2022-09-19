Another chapter of the saga that sees José Mourinho and the Serie A referees as protagonists. We are in the 10th minute of the Roma-Atalanta restart: Zaniolo tries one of his typical progressions and tugs at each other with the defender of the Goddess Caleb Okoli. Zaniolo falls in the area and blatantly invokes the penalty.

NO PENALTY

—

Chiffi makes extensive hints that for him there is no foul, the Var does not intervene also because there is no obvious error. The replay makes it clear that both players are holding on to the opponent’s shirt. But Mourinho on the bench loses his head: he enters the field, screams at Chiffi and is held back by two members of his staff. Inevitable the red card and little less than discounted the controversy after the competition.