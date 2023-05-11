Roma-Bayer: Ceferin and Gravina also at the Olimpico – Calcio

10
(ANSA) – ROME, 11 MAY – Stadio Olimpico sold out for the first of the two semifinals of the Europa League for Roma against Bayer Leverkusen. Many personalities are also expected on the grandstands, including the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, and the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, who have already arrived at the Capitoline stadium. (HANDLE).
