Two blows in the first half and the eighths are there. An almost perfect Rome gets rid of a Salzburg immediately rendered inconsistent by Mourinho’s team. Who gets them all right, from the choice of Dybala (and not of Abraham) to that of Belotti and above all of Spinazzola. They are the three men of destiny. Leo gives away assists, Gallo scores the first goal and Paulo scores the second: it’s the most beautiful and convincing Roma of the season.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Well woke, but better late than never. In forty minutes the goal scored by Capaldo in the first leg evaporates into thin air. A perfect performance, from the first to the last minute. Arrembante the first half, impressive for pace, ball possession and scoring chances; the second was intelligent and in control, for managing his forces and for his ability to keep the Austrian team at a distance in any case.

Mou gives himself a smile after a week taken by bad thoughts. His future away from Rome at the end of the season is a question, but the future, the real one, is now and he likes this team and people like him. The team looks more and more like him, it’s dirty and bad and now it looks like the one that in the second part of last season enchanted until it won the Conference League. Repeating in the Europa League, with the teams that are in at the moment, is more complicated. It’s a good dream. And after all, what to try?