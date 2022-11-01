Home Sports Roma beat Totti: 8-a-side football Super Cup for the Giallorossi
Sports

Roma beat Totti: 8-a-side football Super Cup for the Giallorossi

by admin
Roma beat Totti: 8-a-side football Super Cup for the Giallorossi

In the stands the first “official” presence of the new partner Noemi at a match, which the Giallorossi won 2-0

This time it was the past that had the upper hand – on the playing field. Francesco Totti and his ‘Totti Soccer Weese’ are defeated in the final of the Super Cup of the 8-a-side football league played against Roma. To bring home the cup were the Giallorossi, who won 2-0 on the team of the Roma legend. A bitter result for the number 10, who was particularly keen to do well in front of the Orange Football Club audience. On the stands of the club – less than kilometers away from the Olympic stadium – among the dozens of spectators present, there were also two fans special: in fact, in addition to his son Cristian, there was also Noemi, the new companion of the Giallorossi flag. A presence impossible not to notice for those present, above all because – for the first time – the 34-year-old attended one of Francesco’s matches in an official capacity.

CONSOLATION

Totti’s evening was sweetened by the news from Verona’s Bentegodi, where José Mourinho’s Roma got the three points thanks to a goal from Volpato. After the award ceremony, the former Giallorossi captain said he was happy for the evening lived by the eighteen-year-old assisted by his agency: “I’m happy for him and for the victory of Roma”.

DELICATE WEEK

In the next few days, a new hearing is scheduled for the appeal presented by Ilary Blasi to regain several designer bags and shoes from the former footballer. Francesco has already returned some bags to the presenter, who is still waiting to get the precious shoes back. Totti, on the other hand, has not yet returned to possession of the Rolex collection – estimated at around one million euros – which his (almost) ex-wife would have stolen from him. The civil court of Rome will clarify.

See also  The International Olympic Committee settles the case of wearing a wool badge: Chinese athletes have been warned | Eastern Olympics | Bao Shanju | Bell Angel

November 1 – 00:25

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Serie A injuries: Maignan, Pogba, Dybala and .....

Serie A between injuries and flops. Milan, Inter...

Monza-Bologna 1-2: Petagna’s goal from a penalty, Ferguson...

Curva Nord Inter, for now no complaint

Champions, Liverpool-Napoli: Spalletti su Klopp

Bocchetti’s bitterness: “We don’t deserve this ranking, without...

Rome, Mourinho: “Volpato? I’ve always believed in this...

Verona-Rome: Volpato, the 18-year-old goalscorer who always scores...

Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between...

Bermuda Championship Pavor won the championship, Yu Junan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy