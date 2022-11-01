In the stands the first “official” presence of the new partner Noemi at a match, which the Giallorossi won 2-0
This time it was the past that had the upper hand – on the playing field. Francesco Totti and his ‘Totti Soccer Weese’ are defeated in the final of the Super Cup of the 8-a-side football league played against Roma. To bring home the cup were the Giallorossi, who won 2-0 on the team of the Roma legend. A bitter result for the number 10, who was particularly keen to do well in front of the Orange Football Club audience. On the stands of the club – less than kilometers away from the Olympic stadium – among the dozens of spectators present, there were also two fans special: in fact, in addition to his son Cristian, there was also Noemi, the new companion of the Giallorossi flag. A presence impossible not to notice for those present, above all because – for the first time – the 34-year-old attended one of Francesco’s matches in an official capacity.
Totti’s evening was sweetened by the news from Verona’s Bentegodi, where José Mourinho’s Roma got the three points thanks to a goal from Volpato. After the award ceremony, the former Giallorossi captain said he was happy for the evening lived by the eighteen-year-old assisted by his agency: “I’m happy for him and for the victory of Roma”.
In the next few days, a new hearing is scheduled for the appeal presented by Ilary Blasi to regain several designer bags and shoes from the former footballer. Francesco has already returned some bags to the presenter, who is still waiting to get the precious shoes back. Totti, on the other hand, has not yet returned to possession of the Rolex collection – estimated at around one million euros – which his (almost) ex-wife would have stolen from him. The civil court of Rome will clarify.
