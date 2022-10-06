Home Sports Roma-Betis, Mourinho: “An equal would have been fairer”
The Roma coach: “Betis have more quality but we have had more chances. Now we have to get to second place.”

“They have more technical quality than us, we have had more opportunities. This is the contradiction of the match. We have had many chances, even if they have great technical quality with the ball. A draw would have been the fairest result.” This was stated by the Roma coach, Josè Mourinho, after the 2-1 defeat against Betis at the Olimpico. The Spaniards extend to +6 in the standings in Group C: “Finishing first is not the goal – explains the Portuguese coach to Sky Sport -. We have to get to second place with the risk of taking an important team from the Champions League. Now I prefer to finish second than third and go to the Conference League “.

Zaniolo

In the final match, Nicolò Zaniolo was sent off for a distant kick to an opponent: “I didn’t see him, but he certainly did something. The assistant didn’t see a clear yellow card for Pezzella, it’s a shame”, concludes Mourinho.

