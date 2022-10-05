The Giallorossi coach at the press conference before Betis: “They have a great coach and their own philosophy”
“Dybala is doing well and playing. We play with a team with a great coach and with their own philosophy. It will be a difficult match for them too, eleven against eleven with 60 thousand fans. We will need the push from Olimpico to do well”. So the Roma coach José Mourinho on the eve of the Europa League match against Betis Sevilla.
Soon the complete article
5 October – 14:17
© breaking latest news