STRADELLA

The tenth “Rally di Roma Capitale”, the fifth round of the absolute Italian championship and, at the same time, the fourth round of the European Rally Championship (the continental rally series), saw the participation of the increasingly strong and tested duo made up of Davide Nicelli jr and Tiziano Pieri, at the start, as usual, with their trusty Renault Clio Rally 5 class of Motorsport Italia, supported by the official team of the federation, Aci Team Italia and by Sport e Comunicazione.

For the young stradellino driver, the Roman race ended with the conquest of the second place in the ranking of the Italian junior, obtaining the same result also in the R5 class, moreover in front of strong European rivals.

“It was really very hard, the heat was the master and in addition we had to compete with long and demanding tests and very tough opponents – commented Nicelli – We started badly, in the show test I made a beginner’s mistake and we lost several seconds; then on Saturday and Sunday we did well in the short stages, while in the long stages we really took a lot of seconds; from there the idea of ​​victory faded and therefore we tried to defend ourselves from the attacks of those who were behind us to keep the second position until the finish – he continued – shame because we believed in it, we had worked well taking care of every little detail and, honestly, we had left for Rome with the aim of winning; it means that we will have to analyze what went wrong and work hard to improve in view of the next match – and he added – in any case, we have already shown that we are there and can fight for the championship until the end ».

With two races still to be played and just 8 points separating him from the current leader Alessandro Casella, Nicelli can look to the next appointments with optimism and the awareness of having what it takes to excel. –

Alberto Antoniazzi