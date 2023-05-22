Roma conquer the Europa League final: Mourinho resists Leverkusen and can make an encore of cups after the 2022 Conference League

Jose Mourinho is the wizard of cups and Roma celebrate. After raising the Conference League last season, the Giallorossi qualified for the finale Of Europa League after twelve months. They do it at Mourinho: 1-0 at the Olimpico with the goal of Edward BoveTherefore 0-0 away to Leverkusen against the Bayer. Roma took the field in Germany, which could have been expected at the vigil, knowing Mourinho: maximizing the profits of the first leg victory, minimizing the risks. One came up proof of sufferingconducted with great defensive attention on the pressure German. Rome conceded few occasions and built even fewer.

In Barcelona in 2010 when he sat on the Inter bench he placed a “coach” in front of goal, in Leverkusen it didn’t go very differently, also thanks to a team decimated by injuries. Even the result is the same: qualification obtained. The 31 maggio Roma will be the protagonist at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The 0-0 draw at the BayArena was enough to win the double-header and mature the ninth European final for the Lusitanian coach, the second in a row as had already happened with the Porto. In short, a true specialist. In Rome Mourinho recovers Smalling ed El Shaarawy which, how Dybalathey sit on the bench. The Portuguese coach confirms Cristante in defence, joined by Mancini e Ibañez. On the bands Literate right and Spinazzola to the left while in the middle of the field they play Matic with Bove e Pellegrini. Attacking the pair Belotti-Abraham.

Good start of Rome, which at first lunge touches the gol with a right from Pellegrini’s edge just wide. As expected, however, then it is Bayer who dictates the rhythm of the race pushed by his audience. Dangerous Germans in a couple of circumstances with diaby and then with Demirbay but the Giallorossi defense is attentive. Then it was once again the unleashed Diaby who came close to taking the lead for Bayer, with a right-footed shot just from inside the penalty area that smashed into the crossbar. The vertical launch of is splendid Wirtz, a talent born in 2003 of whom great praise is said. Mourinho’s team struggles to get out of his half court and continue to suffer the forcing of Bayer, dangerous again with Demirbay in the area. You save Rui Patricio.

The German midfielder of Turkish origins is a thorn in the side of the Giallorossi defense and he tries again from the edge, always finding Rui Patricio ready. He then tries twice too Azmoun head, but to no avail. Shortly after half an hour Spinazzola gets hurt, in his place inside Zalewski. In the end of the period, the German forcing loosens a bit and Roma also tries a couple of timid sorties in counterattack but without too much conviction. In the interval Mourinho leaves Belotti in the locker room and inserts Wijnaldum in support of Abraham. After a short break for launch of smoke bombsthe match resumed with Bayer leaning forward and Roma forced to defend themselves.

Dangerous Germans still with Bakker who inserts himself behind the defense but badly swings wide on an assist from Demirbay. The strong German midfielder then starts hammering Rui Patricio again with a left footed shot from distance, the ball for a corner thanks to Mancini who avoids the tap-in of Azmoun. Fifteen minutes from the end, Celik also stopped, replacing him in Smalling. Mourinho moves Bove to the right and advances Cristante in midfield redesigning his team. Now for the Giallorossi it’s just about resist with pain and attention. Bayer continues its unceasing advance and becomes dangerous again with Azmoun giving downtown area he takes a breath to the side of Rui Patricio’s goal. Heroic Mourinho’s team defends itself with all its might from the onslaught of the German team and after eight endless minutes recovery can celebrate its second consecutive European final. Magician Mourinho strikes again.