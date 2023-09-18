Roma Dominates Empoli with 7-0 Victory in Serie A

September 18th, Beijing Time – In a stunning display of skill and dominance, Roma triumphed over Empoli with a resounding 7-0 victory in their fourth-round match of the Serie A. This win marks Roma’s first Serie A win of the season.

The match started with an early breakthrough for Roma in the 1st minute when a diagonal pass from the right side of the frontcourt found its way into the penalty area. Unfortunately for Empoli, the ball struck Walukiewicz’s arm, resulting in a handball foul and a penalty kick opportunity for Roma. Dybala stepped up to the spot and expertly converted the penalty, giving Roma the lead with a score of 1-0.

Roma continued to dominate, and in the 8th minute, Rasmus Christensen delivered a precise pass into the middle of the penalty area. Sanches, with a well-timed header, extended Roma’s lead to 2-0.

As the first half progressed, Empoli found themselves unable to contain Roma’s attacking prowess. In the 35th minute, Lukaku showcased his skills by turning around and reclaiming the ball from the top of the penalty area. Cristante made a decisive move, breaking into the penalty area and taking a shot. Unfortunately for Empoli’s Grassi, the ball deflected off him and into his own net, pushing Roma’s advantage to 3-0.

The second half saw no respite for Empoli as Roma continued their relentless assault. In the 55th minute, Dybala responded to Cristante’s inverted triangle kick, dribbled past defensive players, and found the back of the net, bringing the score to 4-0 in favor of Roma.

In the 80th minute, Cristante displayed his exceptional skills once again when he capitalized on Belotti’s counter-attack and volleyed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. The ball smashed into the upper left corner of the net, further widening the gap to 5-0.

Roma’s scoring spree didn’t end there. In the 82nd minute, Roma launched a counterattack, with Belotti providing a precise pass into the penalty area. Lukaku surged forward, calmly placed a low shot into the net, and celebrated as Roma extended their lead to 6-0.

The final blow came in the 86th minute when Roma took a corner kick from the left side. Cristante, once again displaying his versatility, assisted with a deft heel flick, and Mancini capitalized on the opportunity from behind, securing Roma’s victory with a commanding 7-0 lead.

This dominant performance not only secured Roma’s first Serie A win of the season but also served as a statement of their capabilities on the field. With this convincing victory, Roma has set a high standard for the rest of the Serie A season, indicating their determination to compete for the top positions in the league.

