Home Sports Roma, Dybala and the other internationals to restart
Sports

Roma, Dybala and the other internationals to restart

by admin
Roma, Dybala and the other internationals to restart

All returned i national, from now on exclusively focus on the goals of the clubs. There Roma he had thirteen out, some very busy, some less so. 135 minutes in two games for Wijnaldum they are there to confirm the thickness of the former PSG, considered precious by both Koeman and Mourinho. Just 53 minutes for Dybalabut good at living this role as deputy Messi with dignity and ability to be ready.

Rome, after the braking now we need the talent of the big names

The Argentine will have greater responsibilities with the Roma because he and his more technically gifted colleagues will be quite forced to make a difference from now on. Their shots have been missing in their last few league victories, decided by goals from Ibanez, Solbakken and from the very precious one of Mancini against Juve, the only victory in the last four. But in the Champions League race, with teams that seem to be struggling more than expected, individual play will be absolutely decisive. Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraham: it is above all from them, the most talented, that we expect the good single solutions to restart after this month-long slowdown in the championship.

See also  Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona in the final, Betis knocked out on penalties

You may also like

Medvedev is battling for the fifth straight final...

who plays and who against Napoli

the army is worried about being called in...

Football, Turin: Aina and Ilic stop due to...

Ryška replaced Tesárek as head of the Czech...

“Come here”. But he still hasn’t renewed breaking...

Athletics: Late Olympic gold for hurdler

2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge,...

LaSexta announces ‘Anatomy of…’, a new format with...

Hervé Renard appointed head of the French women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy