All returned i national , from now on exclusively focus on the goals of the clubs. There Roma he had thirteen out, some very busy, some less so. 135 minutes in two games for Wijnaldum they are there to confirm the thickness of the former PSG, considered precious by both Koeman and Mourinho. Just 53 minutes for Dybala but good at living this role as deputy Messi with dignity and ability to be ready.

Rome, after the braking now we need the talent of the big names

The Argentine will have greater responsibilities with the Roma because he and his more technically gifted colleagues will be quite forced to make a difference from now on. Their shots have been missing in their last few league victories, decided by goals from Ibanez, Solbakken and from the very precious one of Mancini against Juve, the only victory in the last four. But in the Champions League race, with teams that seem to be struggling more than expected, individual play will be absolutely decisive. Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraham: it is above all from them, the most talented, that we expect the good single solutions to restart after this month-long slowdown in the championship.