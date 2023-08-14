Roma, El Shaarawy and Belotti beat Partizani Tirana 2-1

In the last test before the championship, Roma beat Partizani in Tirana. In the stadium where he raised the Conference two years ago, Mourinho shows up with El Shaarawy in place of Dybala and already without Matic destined for Rennes. After 12 minutes, the Giallorossi were ahead with a lob from El Shaarawy launched by Pagano. Doubled in the 28th minute with Belotti on an assist from the ‘Pharaoh’. In the final, Mourinho removes Aouar but nobody enters instead of the Frenchman. Then the Albanians shorten on penalty with Cara

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

