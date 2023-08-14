Home » Roma, El Shaarawy and Belotti beat Partizani Tirana 2-1
Sports

Roma, El Shaarawy and Belotti beat Partizani Tirana 2-1

by admin
Roma, El Shaarawy and Belotti beat Partizani Tirana 2-1

In the last test before the championship, Roma beat Partizani in Tirana. In the stadium where he raised the Conference two years ago, Mourinho shows up with El Shaarawy in place of Dybala and already without Matic destined for Rennes. After 12 minutes, the Giallorossi were ahead with a lob from El Shaarawy launched by Pagano. Doubled in the 28th minute with Belotti on an assist from the ‘Pharaoh’. In the final, Mourinho removes Aouar but nobody enters instead of the Frenchman. Then the Albanians shorten on penalty with Cara

See also  MotoGP, Jorge Martin's record: victory in the sixth race in the top class

You may also like

More medals for Austria in the hall

I renew Osimhen, it’s done! Here are the...

Julio Urías Shines as the Dodgers’ Ace in...

Basketball, Italy beats Puerto Rico in a friendly:...

Jihlava – Táborsko 3:0, Jihlava won the battle...

Countdown to the First National Student (Youth) Games:...

Inter beat Egnatia 4-2 in a friendly –...

Bayern frustration at Kane premiere in the Supercup

«Never help from him, Ferrari all lined up»-...

Folk Songs and Football: A Small Town’s Sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy