Roma fans intercept the journalist’s double in the Leverkusen metro – Corriere TV

Sports

«Zazzaroni sings with us, Zazzaroni sings with us»: the chorus of Roma fans in the Leverkusen underground, on the occasion of the return match of the Europa League semi-final (which ended in a 0-0 draw and which decreed the passage to the final of the Mourinho’s team). The Roma supporters intercept a man who, with flowing white hair, resembles the journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni and praise him with a chorus. The man, actually similar to the sports reporter, replies amused.

May 19, 2023 – Updated May 19, 2023, 7:19 pm

