Roma-Feyenoord, Mourinho Foti’s assistant expelled for slapping an opponent – Corriere TV

Sports

by admin
(LaPresse) Mourinho’s deputy, Salvatore Foti, on the bench in the match against Feyenoord due to the disqualification of the Special One, hits the Dutch player Giménez with a handful in the 32nd minute of the first half of the return match of the Europa League quarter-finals . The inevitable red card shown by the English referee Anthony Taylor.

April 20, 2023 – Updated April 20, 2023 , 11:18 pm

