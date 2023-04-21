Roma-Feyenoord, Mourinho Foti’s assistant expelled for slapping an opponent – Corriere TV

11
(LaPresse) Mourinho’s deputy, Salvatore Foti, on the bench in the match against Feyenoord due to the disqualification of the Special One, hits the Dutch player Giménez with a handful in the 32nd minute of the first half of the return match of the Europa League quarter-finals . The inevitable red card shown by the English referee Anthony Taylor.
April 20, 2023 – Updated April 20, 2023 , 11:18 pm
© breaking latest news
See also World Preliminary Asian Top 12 Matches will be drawn on July 1st, the national football team will be ranked fourth