Mourinho and the players sent a yellow and red uniform with their signatures to the family of the 18-year-old who died in a road homicide on 20 October. And Ryan Friedkin wrote in his own hand: “We were heartbroken…”

The story goes on, life – transformed – goes on and in this case is colored yellow and red. After having dedicated a memory on the maxi-screen of the Olimpico (before Rome-Naples) to Francesco Valdiserri, the 18-year-old who died in a road homicide on 20 October last, this time the club has chosen another way to make its closeness felt to the family after the tragedy.

SWEATER

A shirt signed by José Mourinho and all the players was in fact sent to the Valdiserri, together with a letter written in his own hand by Ryan Friedkin, vice president of the club. “My family was heartbroken – we read among other things – . I heard that Francesco was a wonderful and passionate guy. I would have liked to meet him. However, the club will always be close to you. Accept this shirt. We know he was a loyal fan and he will certainly be cheering us on from above. We hope to always make him proud.” For the Valdiserri family, an unexpected caress that warmed the heart.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 7:30 pm)

