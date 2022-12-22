The story goes on, life – transformed – goes on and in this case is colored yellow and red. After having dedicated a memory on the maxi-screen of the Olimpico (before Rome-Naples) to Francesco Valdiserri, the 18-year-old who died in a road homicide on 20 October last, this time the club has chosen another way to make its closeness felt to the family after the tragedy.

A shirt signed by José Mourinho and all the players was in fact sent to the Valdiserri, together with a letter written in his own hand by Ryan Friedkin, vice president of the club. “My family was heartbroken – we read among other things – . I heard that Francesco was a wonderful and passionate guy. I would have liked to meet him. However, the club will always be close to you. Accept this shirt. We know he was a loyal fan and he will certainly be cheering us on from above. We hope to always make him proud.” For the Valdiserri family, an unexpected caress that warmed the heart.