The Giallorossi have conceded at least one goal in their last four Coppa Italia matches…

Roma hosts Genoa at the Olimpico for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup: kick-off on Thursday at 21. Last weekend, the Giallorossi found a last-gasp draw against Milan at the San Siro. Gilardino’s team is still at a standstill for the break in Serie B: the last match is the one they won on 26 December against Bari.

Prediction: 1 + Goal — For the bookies, Mourinho’s team is a clear favorite. But the Giallorossi have conceded goals in their last four Coppa Italia matches. That’s why the sign 1 combined with the Goal can be worth the bet: 3.50 according to Bet365, 3.25 for Starcasinò Bet.

Genoa always eliminated in the round of 16 — Roma have passed the round of 16 in four of the last seven editions. A curiosity: two of the three occasions in which the defeat was eliminated came against a Ligurian team (Spezia in January 2021 and December 2015). While in the fourteen most recent occasions in which they have played the round of 16, Genoa have always been eliminated. The last time the rossoblù got through was in 1991 against Pisa.

Statistics and background — Rome and Genoa are back to face each other in the Italian Cup after 28 years: the last was a match in the round of 16 in which the Giallorossi got through thanks to an aggregate score of 3-2 between the two legs. Roma have won four of their five matches at the Olimpico against the rossoblù in the tournament. The only exception is the knockout remedied in December 1962, again in the round of 16, the match finished 2-5 for the opponents.

The quote — The bookmakers bet on Mourinho’s team: the 1 mark is valued 1.46 by Novibet and Starcasinò Bet, 1.45 by Sisal. The eventual success of Genoa is proposed 7.50 by Sisal, 7.00 by Novibet and Bet365. While the X is offered 4.50 by Planetwin, Betfair and Better. The team now coached by Gilardino has won its two matches against Benevento and Spal in this edition of the Coppa Italia, the last time they achieved three successes in a row in the tournament dates back to August 2006. Their progress to extra time is listed 29.00 The same quota assigned to Abraham and his companions is stopped at 10.00. In the 90’s, the Over 2.5 remains a hypothesis: 1.87 for Betfair, 1.80 according to Planetwin and Goldbet.

Analyzing the possible solutions, the X in the first half and the final 1 is rated 4.20 by Betfair, 4.15 by Better and Goldbet. The Over 1.5 share is high in the first 45′: 2.75 according to Betfair and Bet365, 2.65 Starcasinò Bet.

The markers — In the previous three editions of the Coppa Italia (since 2019/20), Pellegrini is the only Giallorossi to have scored more than one goal in the tournament: three in four matches. Scorer in the 90′ ​​at the Olimpico is proposed 3.25 by the bookies. Gudmundsson scored three of Genoa’s four goals in the tournament, also in the last two in the league. A center of him on Thursday is quoted at 6.00.

January 11 – 1.05pm

