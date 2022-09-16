The Giallorossi do not break through in the first half, then Mou inserts La Joya: one minute and unlocks her, then Pellegrini and Belotti also score

Victory had to be and victory was: after the defeat against Ludogorets on their debut in the Europa League, Roma redeem themselves by beating Helsinki 3-0 with goals in the second half from Dybala, Pellegrini and Belotti. All under the Curva Sud, crazy with love like the Olimpico (sold out again) at the end of 90 ‘dominated by Rome (with the third jersey, pink and black). Also because the Finns, in 10 ‘from the quarter of an hour of the first half, offer little resistance, even if in the first 45’ the Giallorossi do not find the way to the net. Not bad, given that Mou’s team largely redeems itself in the second half. An important injection of confidence in view of Sunday’s match against Atalanta, always at the Olimpico and always sold out.

At rest — At the beginning Mou makes turnover. He puts Roma 3-4-2-1 with Vina in defense and Belotti in attack, leaving out three 90s like Smalling, Dybala and Abraham. The Giallorossi create, but fail to break through the Helsinki wall. The Finns remain in 10 from 15 ‘because the referee, after going to the Var, removes the yellow and gives the red to Tenho for a foul on Belotti as the last man. Gallo wants to score, you can see, and like him Pellegrini, to forget the mistake from the spot against Empoli, but the door appears bewitched. Helsinki showed up only in the 26th minute: Browne crossed for Hoskonen who jumps undisturbed, hits his head, the ball pinches the post. Roma tries with Belotti and Pellegrini, but they go to rest at 0-0. See also Official:Cristiano Ronaldo was named Manchester United's fourth player of the season award – yqqlm

super paulo — In the second half Mou removes Ibanez and Vina for Smalling and Dybala and Roma immediately changes gear: in the first minute Spinazzola for Pellegrini, assist for the Argentine who diagonally scores the first ball touched. Under the Curva Sud that was waiting for nothing else. Shortly after, at 4 ‘, Nicolò Zaniolo enters the scene: he overtakes a man from the left, reaches the back and puts in the middle for Pellegrini who is 2-0 from the chest. Roma play with 4-2-3-1 and have fun on the pitch: you can see, the Olimpico perceives it, but something is missing from the party. Indeed someone: Andrea Belotti. Gallo’s goal, however, comes when he only has to push a perfect assist into the net, again by Zaniolo. Nicolò leaves the field, much applauded, for Abraham: the Englishman also seeks glory and touches the crossbar on a free kick. It ends with the whole of the Olimpico singing: “If your colors wave the chills come to me”, the chorus that last season accompanied Roma in the European cavalcade, until the night in Tirana. That it is a good omen is what all Romanists hope.

