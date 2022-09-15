After the 3-0 in Helsinki: “We have talented people in front of us, they must be more concrete. Belotti must not exceed with his heels: he must score, even by c …. With Zaniolo I have an excellent relationship: I don’t have never feared it would be sold “

“We need more wickedness”. It is precisely when he wins, Josè Mourinho, who hits the team like a hammer. And in fact, after the victory against Helsinki, he says: “We have difficulties. We have to improve in construction and in the circulation of the ball. The talented people in front of us must be bad. Too many opportunities without scoring. Gallo already has this too. illness, he made some heels which is not what he should do. He has to score with his back, with his butt (he doesn’t say so … ed.), as he wants. If you see the goals we score compared to scoring, We obviously have to improve. I’m happy though, now we have a double game against Betis who are a very strong team. There you decide a lot about the group. ” To the good connoisseur, therefore, a few words.

Few compliments — Mou knows perfectly well that Roma will not always have so many spaces and so many opportunities, which is why he presses on the accelerator: “Zaniolo takes responsibility, one on one, with or without the ball. He has depth and defensive transition when he loses the ball. He is generous. . However, I refuse to pass this game off as something extraordinary. ” To Mourinho, therefore, Roma seemed too affected: “In the second half the team went out on the pitch with a different attitude. In the first half with one more man we played as if we were 11 against 11. Thirty minutes too passive. second half Dybala unlocked it, but the attitude was different. We switched to a defense at 4 and set a target of at least two immediate goals. We pressed hard while continuing to play on their court. I’m sorry for the Helsinki they had started well. It’s hard to play with 10, they are an organized team, with ideas. Without great players, but organized. The match was difficult “. See also The Calexico always return to dust - Giovanni Ansaldo

zaniolo market — “The director (Tiago Pinto, ed.) Never came to me to tell me that there was the possibility of selling Zaniolo. Never. However, the truth is that we read a lot of things during the summer and we pay more and more attention to lies. market and sometimes it is thought that this possibility may exist – added Mou -. I knew he was an important player for us, with different qualities, which we do not have. He has physical potential, one on one. I was afraid, not so much, because the director never told me that there was a great possibility that if he went. I have a good relationship with Nicolò. If there is any problem between two people who work together, or if the player is not happy because goes on the bench for a couple of games, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a relationship. Sometimes I’m also the one who provokes the players to trigger a reaction. He’s a decent guy, when I arrived they told me he wasn’t a professional because he came in late and trained badly they had told lies or changed, because he has always trained well and has never arrived late ”.

September 15, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 00:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

