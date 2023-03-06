Mourinho and Allegri set up the game in a similar way, but in the end it’s only the Special One who rejoices. Excellent performances for Mancini, Smalling and Spinazzola. A bewildered Vlahovic and a crazy Kean failed on all fronts.

ROMA

Rui Patricio 6.5: Puts his signature on his team’s precious victory with one of the best performances of the season. Watch out for Locatelli’s shot from distance. Providential, however, on Rabiot’s close-range header and Di Maria’s attempt from outside the area in the second half;

Mancini 7.5: Simply the man of the match. He is the main protagonist of all the salient phases of the match: first the missile from outside the area with which he decides the match; then a sensational autopalo that could have cost the Giallorossi the three points; finally the episode with Kean which costs the black and white striker the expulsion;

Smalling 6.5: Usual bulwark who leads the rearguard of Rome with absolute security. With him at the center of defense, the performance of his departmental colleagues also grows exponentially. He effortlessly contains Vlahovic and becomes dangerous whenever he pushes forward, thanks to his clear supremacy in the air against any opponent;

Ibanez 6.5: In big matches he usually represents the weak link in the Giallorossi defence, but this time the Brazilian made no mistake and produced an impeccable and authoritative performance. In closing it is almost perfect and leaves no opening for the Juventus forwards. The performance in the possession phase was also good, with some ball and chain exits that let the team breathe;

Zalewski 5.5: Mourinho’s full back was too shy and awkward, who the overflowing Kostic suffers more than expected on its membership band. Forward he creates little or nothing, while in the defensive phase he almost combines it big with a very risky back pass on which Vlahovic does not arrive by a whisker;

Cristante 6.5: Precious and flawless performance that of the Giallorossi midfielder, which with Matic forms the usual impenetrable dam in the middle of the field. He is excellent in the non-possession and recovery phase, while with the ball at his feet he never forces the play and always chooses the safest solution. His was the pass that freed Mancini to shoot on the occasion of the goal;

Matic 6.5: The Serbian is increasingly indispensable for Mourinho, especially in the defensive phase, where once again it is providential on several occasions. He makes no mistakes with the ball at his feet and thanks to his great tactical intelligence he often and willingly anticipates the opponents;

Spinazzola 6.5: The Giallorossi train is back and doesn’t seem willing to stop. Master of the left wing, where he attacks the depth consistently. Roma’s most dangerous initiatives develop around him, and in the second half he also has the opportunity to hit the target, however being anticipated by Cuadrado on the most beautiful;

Wijnaldum 5.5: The Dutchman is looking for better condition after the long injury which kept him out for several months. His performance doesn’t reach enough, despite Mourinho deploying him slightly more advanced than usual. Small signs of recovery, but it will be necessary to wait for the complete recovery from a physical point of view to be able to admire it at its best;

Pellegrini 5: Another colorless test for the Giallorossi captain, which runs a lot – often empty – but is not very incisive. He misses several suggestions for his teammates, even if he lends a hand in the non-possession phase, guiding his offensive pressing;

Dybala 6: Not a brilliant performance for the Argentine, that with his ideas, however, he keeps the Juventus rearguard apprehensive. First he tries from outside after a serpentine, then he tries the house specialty, the left-handed around, on which however Szczesny responds present. He comes out in the second half to make room for Abraham, giving him the center forward position that he had initially taken away from him;

Karsdorp 6: He enters the second half in place of a struggling Zalewski and performs well. The disagreements with Mou appear to be water under the bridge and his good entry into the field is proof of this. He could be a major asset again for the final part of the season;

Abraham 6: Mourinho prefers Dybala to him in the classic center forward role, in a match in which the Englishman risked being totally canceled out by the Juventus defensive trio. He is called into question with a quarter of an hour to go, to keep the ball and make his centimeters count on set pieces. A task that he performs perfectly, taking home enough;

Bove SV

Belotti SV

Mourinho 6.5: Your Rome is one of the teams that risks less than the whole championship. Today’s match doesn’t make much difference, even if it’s the woodwork that saves the result on more than one occasion. Harness well one of the formations in the best shape of the moment and he takes home the whole stake, with three very heavy points in the Champions League area;

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 6: He’s not to blame for Mancini’s goal, who chills him with an unstoppable torpedo. For the rest of the game he is practically never busy, e he replies present on the only two occasions in which he is called into question: first on Dybala’s lap finish and then on Smalling’s aerial bank;

Danilo 6: More and more team leader and always among the most positive at the end of 90 minutes. In defense he suffers little, given the sterility of the yellow and reds, and forward with perseverance. In the final minutes he has the opportunity to even the score, but his pot from the edge is weak and Rui Patricio blocks without worries;

Bremer 6: Dybala’s presence in the center of the attack could have been a problem, given the Brazilian’s difficulties against opponents with characteristics similar to those of the Argentine. Roma, however, pushes little and he snatches the sufficiency without too much effort;

Alex Sandro 6: Like his colleagues in the department he is not particularly involved in the defensive phase, e he is more concerned with setting up play on the left side of defense. He leaves the field after only 45 minutes to make room for the returning Bonucci;

square 6: Containing Spinazzola is certainly not the simplest of tasks, and he does it as best he can. In defense he is not flawless, but when he pushes himself in attack he becomes much more dangerous. He comes very close to scoring, hitting the post from a free kick in the second half of the game;

Beans 5: His game is subdued, which despite the numerous insertions it never manages to leave its mark, indeed being often anticipated by the opponent on duty. He suffers from the physical prowess of the opposing midfielders, decreasing as the minutes go by until the moment of substitution;

Locatelli 5.5: He too, like his colleagues in the department, goes into difficulty against the solid wall erected by the Giallorossi midfielders. He tries to shake himself off with a long-range shot, which remains his only ring in the game;

Rabiot 6: Goes very close to scoring with a great drive from the back, but Rui Patricio and the post deny him the sixth center in this championship. He makes some interesting openings with his left-handed, but drops at a distance until he almost disappears from the match;

Kostic 6: He puts Zalewski in difficulty especially during the first half, where the Giallorossi full-back struggles to contain him. He becomes the protagonist of some interesting descents on the left wing, but when it comes to making an impact, he doesn’t leave his mark. He takes a risk on Ibanez, when he gets a naive yellow card after kicking the defender;

Of Maria 6: Less inspired than the usual El Fideo, which takes your breath away after several driving performances. On the evening at the Olimpico he was unable to make himself particularly dangerous and to serve interesting balls for his teammates. He only shows up in the final part of the match, when he engages Rui Patricio with a splendid shot from distance on which the Portuguese has to fuss in the corner;

Vlahovic 5: the Serbian center forward runs into one of his grayest performances. He touches very few balls in the space of 90 minutes and is never dangerous. He struggles a lot to free himself from Smalling’s marking and as a result his teammates are unable to cue him. In the only shot towards goal, at the dawn of the match, he hits weakly and doesn’t create any headaches for Rui Patricio;

Bonucci 6: The owner of the Juventus captain’s armband returns to the pitch after several weeks of absence and does so without getting into trouble. You see little, both in the defensive phase and when he is present in the opposing area, but he still brings home enough;

Church 5.5: Allegri keeps it as a weapon in the running to break the match, but the black and white winger does not affect when he enters the field. He doesn’t make the most of the few chances he manages to create and only shows up for the nice cross from the left which Danilo’s shot arrives at the end;

Kean 3: Allegri throws him into the fray in view of the final assault, but his match barely lasts 40 seconds. A clash with Mancini is enough to make him lose his head and the consequent kick against the Giallorossi centre-back costs him the direct red card. A nonsense that sinks his thoughts at the moment of maximum effort towards the balance;

Pogba SV

Paredes SV

Allegri 5.5: His Juventus continues to suffer little, but in the same way continues not to shine in the offensive zone, despite the three hit woods. The bianconeri lose bloody points in the run-up to Europe, in a match in which Vahovic’s performance is the emblem of the Old Lady’s difficulties in exploiting her full offensive potential.

