I’m certainly not a lover of circus shows organized in the pre-match by top flight clubs. Sometimes I get close to the kick-off to avoid eardrum-breaking silly music or ceremonies bordering on trashy. That’s how I am, an extremist on this point. And I always have a certain preconception when companies try to organize sets and the like. It will be because – it is appropriate to say – the example of what Juve has done in its stadium is not only not auspicious, but also very disturbing. Therefore, the only, very distant, inkling that someone wants to artificially replace organized cheering turns on several alarm bells in me.

Let me be clear, this is not the case. These are just ruminations to “justify” my appreciation of the choreography organized by the club in all sectors (except the South, of course). An infinite series of yellow and red vertical bands formed by cardboard. An appreciable reference in historical continuity with what – in these parts – for many is the mother of all choreography. Indeed, to tell the truth, the show was staged on March 16, 1986 at the stadium Olympic has a father: the unforgettable Fausto Iosa, historical figure of the CUCS and creator of that choreography capable of involving the whole stadium (we are talking about thirty-seven years ago, there were no technologies and there were not yet the curves of Northern Europe to teach us how use a level, compass and ruler so as not to go astray by even one centimetre). A choreography that coincided with one of the Giallorossi’s clearest successes against the Old Lady. A 3-0 signed by Graziani, Pruzzo and Cerezo that sent into raptures an audience that daydreamed of the third tricolor. It was the year of the mad run-up to the top of Roma led by Sven Goran Eriksson, which then ended with that Roma-Lecce 2-3 that went down in history.

Roma-Juventus has always been a game of contrasts, rivalries and controversies. A bitterness that is almost the natural implication when it comes to the club that historically represents “power” in our country and a less than successful square, sometimes provincial, but guardian of an unshakable faith like that of Roma. A venom, a warm and noisy environment, dampened only in recent years by the general homologation of our stadiums and by the forced “normalization” of the Serie A public. This evening I had the pleasure of once again grasping some of the aspects of those old challenges and enjoy a charged environment, which has decided to unite around its team and follow an engaging and angry South. Symptom of how much the potential of this fan base is truly endless (and often underutilized).

There is a spirit that binds generations of Roma supporters and that goes beyond the ultras aspect. It is to know one’s own stadium as an arena and to experience it often and willingly as if it were the last vital battle. For the team and for their colours. You can find everything in these games. A mixture of humanity that well returns the popular image of football, which still manages from time to time to overwhelm the cold logic of marketing applied to the ball. So it happens that the sixty year old in the Tribuna Tevere invites those present to follow this or that other chorus of the Curve. Or, better yet, you just throw it out of the blue. It happens that when you face a historically disliked opponent, even the one who in life is a respected professional, used to wearing a jacket and tie and never getting upset, gets excited by stirring up his neighbor and denigrating the fan of different colours. As I often say, the Roma fan has a strong tribal soul. Sometimes maybe even vulgar and vulgar, but strongly linked to the various facets present in the city. A stadium culture that, in any case, must be preserved.

Furthermore, going into the ultras aspect in more detail, it must be said that tonight the black and whites also put their effort into making the dispute for the bleachers interesting. In addition to the pleasure of seeing the organized Juventus fans in the away sector, the groups of Scirea gave birth to a good cheering test, characterized by a small but always welcome initial torchlight, voice for the whole match and final curtain made of pyrotechnics exchanged in volleyball match style with the Curva Nord. I’ve always thought that getting all the Juventus players in the sector to sing in full was a really difficult undertaking, due to the heterogeneity of those present, so for the ultras there is double work to do. Yet on several occasions almost everyone follows the clapping and choruses to answer, in addition to the continuous provocations towards the opposing audience.

Side note: you can think what you want about Juventus supporters, but I think it is undeniable that the repression against them has now reached levels that – fortunately – almost no one in Italy has ever experienced. This is because it doesn’t seem to be “only” the classic draconian attitude of a Police Headquarters, but the surgical desire to hit the Juventus ultras, orchestrated and carried out with great pomp by various components, even extra police (to the good connoisseur…). And if someone can point out that over the years there have been many other situations outside the stadium that would justify these in return, I can answer that there are courts to judge and condemn. But wanting to make the stadium a living room, going so far as to ban harmless instruments such as drums, banners and megaphones, is truly a hint of sinister as well as indiscriminate retaliation.

As far as the Romanista South is concerned, the proof is one that deserves mention. A lot of voice, full-curved slaps, waving of flags and enthusiasm in profusion. All the ingredients that are needed to shift the inertia of the match to one’s side (it is clear that this is more our illusion than anything else, that we experience the stadium like kids despite some white hair that has been glimpsed for some time, but let me fictionalize…) and allowing Mancini to wedge himself in the central streets and let go of the shot with which he overcame the Juventus goalkeeper, giving his three golden points and a victory that always generates great jubilation in Rome.

End credits, as mentioned, marked by skirmishes between guests and the North, while the rest of the stadium is busy celebrating the victory. Too bad for the cannon fired music that drastically reduces the stationing (and cheering) of supporters on these occasions. It should be understood how little the gallinaceous call of the speaker is necessary and how beautiful the screams of those present are. But the question is now sociological and, therefore, to be deferred to other episodes of my personal battle against the noise pollution produced by these commercial choices.

The last image is the car horns that slowly disperse along the Lungotevere, trying to earn their way home with flags and scarves outside the windows. No matter the position in the standings and the fact that, in all probability, there will be no tournaments to celebrate this year as well. Do you remember the correct and unique meaning of popular soccer on such occasions. When the ball transversely unites everyone in joy or in pain.

Simone Meloni