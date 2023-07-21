Roma-Latina 6-0, goals and highlights: braces for Dybala and Belotti

After the 4-0 at the Boreale, Roma conquered another success in the friendly. In fact, in Trigoria it ends 6-0 against Latina, a team that plays in Serie C: good performances for Dybala and Belotti, authors of a brace. Next match against Braga on 26 July

3-5-2 starting for José Mourinho who for the starting 11 against Di Donato’s team relies on Aouar e Belotticon Dybala initially on the bench as well as Matic e Pellegrini. After a double chance in the first 15 minutes of the game “gallo”, the Giallorossi unlocked it thanks to the former Torino player who carried forward Mourinho’s team in the 20th minute. Rome that two minutes later is already 2-0: the young man is on the net Pagano. Negative note of the first half the misfortune of Solbakkenreleased in the 30th minute in favor of El Shaarawy.

Dybala, double in 3 minutes



Rome that changes at the beginning of the second half with the entrances on the field of Rui Patricio e Dybalawith the “joya” which takes just three minutes to sign his brace from 46′ to 49′. At game time, Rome revolutionized after the 5-0 scored by Belotti: inside Spinazzola, Ibanez, Pellegrini, I’m sorry, Cristante, Literate e Kristensen. Two to go, 6-0 final by Ibanez on an assist by Pellegrini.

The scoreboard

ROME-LATIN 6-0

20′ and 60′ Belotti, 22′ Pagano, 46′ and 49′ Dybala, 88′ Ibanez



ROMA (3-5-2): Svilar (46′ Rui Patricio); Mancini (62′ Kristensen), Smalling (62′ Ndicka), Llorente (62′ Ibanez); Karsdorp (46′ Dybala), Aouar, Bove (62′ Cristante), Pagano, Zalewski (62′ Spinazzola); Solbakken (29′ El Shaarawy), Belotti (62′ Pellegrini).

