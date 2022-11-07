The words of the Biancoceleste footballer, directly from the belly of the Olympic stadium, in the post-match of the 179th derby of the Capital

The Lazio wins the derby and is the owner of the capital. A 1-0 measure that shows all the goodness of the Biancocelesti’s performance. At the end of the race, then, he spoke to the microphones of Dazn the one who decided the match with a goal. These, then, are the words of Felipe Anderson.

“Surely today is a derby to remember. I’m voiceless, today’s shirt is worth keeping. We know that every derby is part of football history so I have to keep it. It is a mistake to think that everything is fine without Ciro and Sergej, they have been with us. Ciro was with us throughout the retreat, these are details that help us. We must continue with this humility because we are strong.

Ciro is a leader and he gave me some advice as I play in his role. He is a teacher, I cannot tell you here what advice though. We hope he comes back as soon as possible, but until he comes back I have to keep the secrets of the movements to myself. In the second half we fought on every ball all together, even those who entered. This means that this group can aim high, it gives us the energy to continue”.

November 6, 2022

